Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson and Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson were each fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday.

The fines are the maximum allowable under the terms of the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Wilson and Anderson were engaged in a scrum on Friday when the bench door opened, causing the melee to extend into the Canadiens' bench during the end of the second period of Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Both players were assessed two-minute roughing minors and 10-minute misconducts.

The Canadiens posted a 6-3 win in Game 3. They trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, however.