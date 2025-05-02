Kyle Connor sets up Vladislav Namestnikov for a Winnipeg goal to give them a 4-2 lead over St. Louis late in the second period. (0:50)

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers is in the lineup for Game 6 on Friday night as Winnipeg attempts to close out its series with the Blues in St. Louis.

Ehlers missed the last two games of the regular season and the first five of the Western Conference first-round series with a foot injury.

Ehlers, who tallied 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games during the regular season, will take his place on the Jets' second line with Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry.

The timing of his return is beneficial for Winnipeg with forward Mark Scheifele out of the lineup and considered day-to-day after a hit by Blues center Brayden Schenn in Game 5.

Ehlers, 29, is in his 10th season with the Jets and has 520 points (225 goals, 295 assists) in 674 games. Winnipeg selected the Denmark native with the No. 9 pick in the 2014 NHL draft.