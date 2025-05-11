Open Extended Reactions

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone left Game 3 late in the first period of Saturday night's Stanley Cup playoffs clash with the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

Stone did not play the final six minutes of the opening frame and the forward did not return with the club after the first intermission. The club announced midway through the second period that Stone would miss the remainder of the game.

In one of his final shifts, Stone lost his footing as he tried to make a sharp turn while attempting to play the puck, and he fell. Edmonton's Corey Perry inadvertently skated into him. It appears either Perry's skate hit Stone's hand or his leg hit his arm.

Stone had collected four goals and four assists in the eight-plus games in this year's playoffs. Edmonton had a 2-0 lead in this best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series headed into Saturday.

Vegas also was without forward Brandon Saad due to a lower-body injury suffered in Game 2.

Stone, who turns 33 on Tuesday, was second on the team in the regular season with 67 points, including 19 goals, in 66 games. He has 231 career goals and 403 assists with a plus-141 rating in 706 regular-season games since 2012-13. He has been with Vegas since the 2018-19 season, including the Stanley Cup championship in 2023.

Vegas rallied from a quick 2-0 deficit in the first period Saturday night and took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.