DALLAS -- Stars coach Pete DeBoer expects injured star defenseman Miro Heiskanen to play in their series against the Winnipeg Jets.

"I'm still sticking by what I projected: that we would see him in the second round," DeBoer said Monday during an optional Dallas practice.

The Stars lead their series with the Jets 2-1, with Game 4 scheduled for Tuesday night.

Heiskanen remains day-to-day, with him not having played since Jan. 28, when his left knee was injured in a collision with Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone. Heiskanen had knee surgery and has been working his way back to the lineup since Winnipeg's opening-round series against the Colorado Avalanche. Heiskanen had 25 points (5 goals, 20 assists) in 50 games this season, averaging 25:10 in ice time.

Monday was a scheduled off day for Heiskanen. DeBoer said he'll be "back at it tomorrow." The coach said that any decision on Heiskanen's status will be made together by the coach, the player and the team's medical staff.

Last round, DeBoer said everything was "on the table" to ease Heiskanen back into the lineup, including playing seven defensemen. The coach said he's not looking for the 25-year-old defenseman to log his usual minutes right away, having ranked fifth in the NHL in average ice time during the regular season.

"I don't think there are specific restrictions, but we're not going to put 'im out on the ice for 30 minutes in his first game back in three months," DeBoer said. "We'll have to be smart about that."

Dallas forward Jason Robertson has seen firsthand what it's like to go from watching the playoffs to competing in them. He returned to the Stars' lineup after being injured in an April 16 game, making his postseason debut in Game 1 at Winnipeg.

"You're coming back from injury, so whatever you had is obviously going to bother you. So that's the No. 1 thing. And then getting up to game speed in the playoffs is a different animal," he said. "There's no hiding out there. Every moment's heightened, every missed assignment, any forecheck. Anytime you get beat up the ice, everything just gets heightened. So you just try to be super simple out there until you get your legs back and get in game shape. That could take a little bit."

The Stars have weathered the loss of Heiskanen thanks to the depth of their defense corps. Thomas Harley has filled in on the power play, collecting four points in the postseason. Veteran Cody Ceci has handled an increase of over two minutes per game in ice time. Players such as Lian Bichsel and Alexander Petrovic have played effectively, DeBoer said.

"I think it's been exceptional what our group's done," the coach said.

Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel acknowledged that Dallas, already leading in the series, will get an instant emotional boost when Heiskanen returns.

"An elite, elite player obviously," he said. "We can't worry about somebody that's not here. If all of a sudden we show up and he's out there in warmups, then yeah, we certainly have to recognize it."

With the possibility there that Heiskanen could return as early as Game 4, Arniel would be fine if the Stars continued to take a cautious approach with their star defenseman.

"Hopefully, he takes a little bit more time to make sure he's getting back on it," the Jets coach said with a grin.