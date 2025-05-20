New Jersey's Brian Dumoulin scores quickly into overtime as the Devils upend the Bruins 5-4. (0:50)

The Boston Bruins face an offseason of change, but one thing will remain the same. The team announced that general manager Don Sweeney has received a two-year contract extension.

"Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins," Bruins president Cam Neely said in a statement. "He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention."

Those decisions included trading away Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo. Earlier in the season he fired coach Jim Montgomery. Joe Sacco went 25-30-7 as an interim coach and is in the running for the permanent job.

Sweeney's to-do list includes hiring a new coach and reloading a roster that finished last in the Atlantic Division. Inconsistent forward play, subpar goaltending from Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo and injuries doomed last season.

But last month team CEO Charlie Jacobs set a high bar for next season.

"We've spoken at great length about this: The team that we currently have, [if] healthy and with the additions we intend to make this summer, I anticipate that we'll have a playoff team and play meaningful hockey at this time of year in 2026," he said.

Neely took it a step further Tuesday, saying the goal is to win championships.

"I am very appreciative to Charlie, the entire Jacobs family, and to Cam for their continued trust and support," Sweeney said in the statement. "It's an honor to be part of a franchise with such a storied history and passionate fanbase. I fully understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with this role. Our fans have high expectations for this team, and so do I. The collective goal is to build a team that makes Bruins fans proud and ultimately brings another Stanley Cup back to Boston."

Sweeney has been the Bruins general manager for the past 10 years, making the playoff eight times. But the team's last Stanley Cup came in 2010-11.