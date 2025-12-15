Open Extended Reactions

The Buffalo Sabres fired general manager Kevyn Adams after five-plus seasons, replacing him with longtime NHL executive Jarmo Kekalainen.

"We are not where we need to be as an organization, and we are moving forward with new leadership within our hockey operations department," owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. "We are dedicated to building an organization that is competitive year after year, and we have fallen short of that expectation."

The Finnish-born Kekalainen, who spent 11-plus years as GM in Columbus, was hired by the Sabres in May as a senior adviser. He's the first European-born GM in the league.

The Sabres are in the midst of an NHL-record 14-year playoff drought. Buffalo entered Monday tied for the fewest points (32) in the Eastern Conference despite finishing its most recent road trip on a three-game winning streak.

In the five years under Adams, the Sabres never finished above 20th in league standings. Adams, a longtime NHL defenseman, had become a lightning rod for fans, who often chanted "Fire Adams" at home games, including this season. Pegula thanked Adams for his "dedication and loyalty" to the Sabres.

"He has been a reliable presence, and we are appreciative of his enduring care and commitment," Pegula said. "I personally wish him and his entire family all the best."

Adams oversaw several massive trades for the organization, including the one that sent Sam Reinhart to Florida and Jack Eichel to Vegas.

Some of the trades have had better results, such as this summer's move to acquire Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring from Utah for JJ Peterka.

Kekalainen will be entrusted with an organization that has drafted well but must continue to make its elite talents, such as Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson, feel good about the direction they're going in. Both players have yet to experience playoff hockey.

One of the biggest decisions on Kekalainen's docket is whether to extend or trade pending unrestricted free agent Alex Tuch, who grew up in the area as a Sabres fan. Contract talks between Tuch, 29, and the team did not make much progress as the season began.

"It is a great honor to be named general manager of the Buffalo Sabres," Kekalainen said in a statement. "I would like to extend my thanks to Terry and Kim Pegula for this opportunity. I am humbled to be the steward of this team and look forward to experiencing the passion that Sabres fans bring to every game."

"Jarmo has distinguished himself over the last eight months, and his experience, professionalism, and drive speaks for itself," Pegula said. "I am looking forward to him leading our organization to the next level."