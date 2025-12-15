Open Extended Reactions

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose placed forwards Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev on injured reserve after both players got hurt crashing into the boards in the last game for the Sharks.

San Jose recalled forwards Igor Chernyshov and Ethan Cardwell from the AHL on Monday to replace Smith and Kurashev, who both will miss at least a three-game homestand this week.

Smith and Kurashev, who have been playing on the top line with Macklin Celebrini, got hurt in a 6-5 overtime win at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Smith is second on the Sharks with 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points this season. Kurashev has six goals and nine assists this season.

The 20-year-old Chernyshov has been one of the top-scoring rookies in the AHL this season, ranking fourth in points (23), tied for third in goals (11) and tied for eighth in assists (12). He was drafted by San Jose in the second round in 2024.

The 23-year-old Cardwell has three goals and six assists in 14 games in the AHL this season. He has played four games with the Sharks, scoring one goal.