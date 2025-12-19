Open Extended Reactions

The Edmonton Oilers expected to stabilize their goaltending by trading for Tristan Jarry. But the honeymoon ended in a hurry when the Oilers placed Jarry on injured reserve with a lower-body ailment.

Edmonton announced Jarry's change in status on Friday. Jarry was hurt during the Oilers' game Thursday against Boston, when midway through the second period Jarry appeared to awkwardly move across his crease and then came up slowly afterwards. He was replaced by Calvin Pickard, who projects to be Edmonton's starter now with Connor Ingram -- recalled from the AHL on Friday -- stepping into a backup role.

Oilers' head coach Kris Knoblauch had no update on Jarry following Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Bruins.

That was just the third start Jarry had made for Edmonton since the club acquired him and forward Sam Poulin from Pittsburgh on Dec. 12, in exchange for goalie Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft.

Jarry is 12-3-1 on the season, with a .906 SV% and 2.73 GAA. Pickard has been a serviceable No. 2 (.858 SV%, 3.91 GAA) while Ingram -- acquired from Utah in October -- has had a tough year with the Bakersfield Condors, going 4-5-2 with an .856 SV% and 4.04 GAA.