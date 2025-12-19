Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin underwent surgery this week to repair the ACL in his right knee, and the club said in a statement Friday that the six-time All-Star's timeframe for recovery would be reevaluated after the Olympic break.

The surgery was performed in Dallas by Dr. Dan Cooper, who also repaired the ACL of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week.

The 33-year-old Seguin got tangled up with Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov in the first period of their game on Dec. 2. He went down in pain, could not skate and needed help from multiple teammates and an athletic trainer to get off the ice, and then more assistance to get down the tunnel to the visiting locker room area at Madison Square Garden.

Seguin missed the majority of last season after undergoing hip surgery. He returned for the finale and the Stars' playoff run to the Western Conference final. He has been with Dallas since joining in a trade from Boston in 2013.