BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins is expected to sit out between six to eight weeks after breaking his left leg in the third period of a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, Buffalo head coach Lindy Ruff said.

Timmins was hurt with 5:20 left in regulation in what appeared to be a noncontact injury while several players battled for a puck along the boards in the neutral zone. A replay appeared to show Timmins' left skate caught a rut, leading his left leg to bend awkwardly.

The injury is expected to sideline Timmins through the NHL's Olympic break in February.

Timmins, 27, has seven seasons of NHL experience and is in his first year in Buffalo after signing a two-year contract in free agency last summer. He has six assists in 32 games.

Ruff did not have an immediate update center Tyson Kozak, who left the game with an upper-body injury in the second period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.