The Edmonton Oilers finally addressed their multiple-season problem in goal by acquiring Pittsburgh Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry on Friday.

The Oilers sent goalie Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and a 2029 second-round pick to Pittsburgh for Jarry and forward Sam Poulin.

Edmonton made another trade Friday, sending a 2027 third-round pick to the Nashville Predators for defenseman Spencer Stastney.

Jarry, 30, is in his 10th NHL season, all with the Penguins. He had helped Pittsburgh to a surprising start that put it in a playoff seed through Thursday's games. He was 9-3-1 in 14 games with Pittsburgh this season with a .909 save percentage and a 2.66 goals-against average with one shutout. Money Puck had him at 9.8 goals saved above expected.

Edmonton has the second-worst team save percentage in the NHL this season (.873). The Oilers have appeared in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, losing both times to the Florida Panthers. Each run has been plagued by goaltending inconsistency, with Skinner and backup Calvin Pickard unable to provide championship-caliber stability. Ideally the Oilers would have preferred to add a veteran goalie to a tandem with Skinner, but that would have been a challenge under the salary cap.

Jarry is signed through the 2027-28 season with a $5.375 million cap hit.

Skinner is signed through this season, and his contract carries an average annual value of $2.6 million. Kulak is also signed through 2025-26, and his contract carries an average annual value of $2.75 million. Both are set to be unrestricted free agents next summer.