TORONTO -- Mitch Marner might have played his final game with the Maple Leafs. Toronto's top winger will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and has dodged speculation all season about when -- or if -- he would sign an extension with the club. During the Leafs' season-ending media availability on Tuesday following their Game 7 loss to Florida in a second-round Eastern Conference playoff series on Sunday, Marner was asked directly whether he wants to be a Leaf year. He remained noncommittal about staying put.

"I've always loved my time here, Ioved being here. I've been so grateful," Marner said. "I haven't processed anything yet. It's still so fresh. Losing sucks."

Marner, 28, has played his entire nine-year career with Toronto after the Leafs drafted him fourth overall in 2015. A native of the Toronto area, Marner has often spoke glowingly of getting to represent his childhood team. He's done so by emerging as one of the league's best playmaking forwards, hitting a career-high 102 points in the 2024-25 campaign to sit fifth in NHL scoring. Throughout the year though he and the Leafs didn't come together on a new deal, and Toronto asked Marner to waive his no-trade clause so they could potentially facilitate a move prior to the March trade deadline. Marner ultimately refused and stayed on to be arguably the Leafs' regular season MVP.

But Marner wasn't the difference-maker Toronto needed in the playoffs when they were being run off by a punishing Panthers' team. Toronto held a 2-0 series lead over Florida in their second-round bout before the Panthers rebounded to win the next three, including an embarrassing 6-1 drubbing of the Leafs at home in Game 5. Toronto recovered with a Game 6 victory on the road but were again trounced at home, 6-1, in Game 7 to see their season end on the lowest of notes. Marner had just three assists in the final five games against Florida and was minus-four.

It was another disappointing end for Toronto and in Marner's contribution. The Leafs are now 0-6 in Game 7s during Marner's tenure with the team, and he's notched just two assists in those outings.

Postseason struggles aside, Marner's consistency as a regular season performer leaves little doubt he'd have suitors on the open market. Marner's lack of an answer about staying -- or not -- in Toronto only made the possibility he pursues that option more likely.

"It's tough to process at this moment. It's so fresh," he said. "It's 24 hours [from] our season ending. I haven't thought about anything. I haven't sat down with my wife. I haven't talked to her about [the] future, next steps, and that will be in the next couple weeks we'll do that. We'll start figuring stuff out. But I'm forever grateful, especially with this group."

Marner sounded almost wistful in looking back on his seasons with the Leafs in the wake of another playoff defeat.

"It's been amazing," he said of being in Toronto. "It's been ups and downs, obviously. You want to win every year, you really do. You feel the love and the passion in the city, and you're forever grateful for that. It's one of the best cities to live in in the world, and I've been forever grateful to not just grow up here, but be able to wear this maple leaf and be a part of the history and this team."

While Marner may be out the door, John Tavares isn't eager to follow him. The Leafs veteran is also a pending unrestricted free agent but he's made clear his desire to be back in Toronto next year. Tavares said Tuesday he had "productive" talks with GM Brad Treliving and coach Craig Berube and while several factors would play into a new contract it was a top priority for Tavares to find common ground with the Leafs.

"If you want to make something work, you do everything you can to try to find what works on both sides," he said. "What's fair for myself and my family and for the team and the club. I've expressed my desire to stay and wanting to make it work."

Berube made his feelings known, too. He said he doesn't get into personnel signing decision with Treliving but when it comes to whether he wants to coach Marner and Tavares again?

"100%," Berube said.

If Sunday's trampling was Marner's last time suiting up with the Leafs, he'll leave behind a legacy that includes being the fastest skaters in franchise history to hit 700 points (in 629 games) and is one of only four Leafs to ever hit the 100-point mark (joining Darryl Sittler, Doug Gilmour and Auston Matthews).

It's been Matthews beside Marner for much of their collective time in Toronto, which began in the 2016-17 season. The two have been frequent linemates over the nine-year span while forging a personal and professional bond Matthews will cherish regardless of where Marner lands.

"He's a brother," Matthews said. "He's such a good teammate, friend. We're extremely close. He's extremely close with a lot of guys on the team, and he's a big, big part of our team, and has been a big part of our team. Unfortunately, that's the nature of the business. People come and go. He has the right to make his own decision, but obviously we all love him very much. He's an amazing person, amazing teammate."