EDMONTON, Alberta -- Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz remains a game-time decision ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday.

The club's top skater has been sidelined since Game 2, when he took a slash to the left leg from Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. Hintz took part in warmups before Game 3 on Sunday but exited early and was ruled out. He was back on the ice for Dallas' optional practice Monday and told reporters he was "feeling good" and "trying to do everything I can" to get back in for Game 4.

It was early in the third period of Game 2 when Hintz -- parked in front of the Oilers' net -- shoved Nurse from behind, and the Oilers' blueliner responded by swinging his stick at Hintz's leg. Hintz went down to the ice for several minutes before being helped off by Lian Bichsel and Mikael Granlund.

Nurse received a two-minute penalty for the slash but no supplementary discipline from the league. The blueliner addressed the incident publicly for the first time Tuesday, saying it didn't come with malicious intent.

"I was backing up to net and I got shot in the back. And I think it was just a natural reaction [to respond]," Nurse said. "It's probably a play that everyone in this room, whether you're a net-front guy or D man, probably happens a dozen, two dozen times in a year. It's unfortunate that I must have got [Hintz] in a bad spot. You don't want to go out there and hurt anyone. But it was just one of those plays that happens so often."

Having Hintz unavailable hurt the Stars in Game 3, a 6-1 drubbing by the Oilers that put Dallas in a 2-1 hole in the best-of-seven series. Hintz is the Stars' second-leading scorer in the postseason, with 11 goals and 15 points through 15 games. He was hopeful when taking warmups Sunday that he'd feel good enough to get back in, but a quick discussion with the training staff made it clear he wasn't ready.

Coach Pete DeBoer has since classified Hintz's status as day-to-day.

"Of course you want to go every night, but sometimes you just can't," Hintz said. "I don't know how close I [was to playing]. But I have played many years [and I] know when it's good and when it's not. I should be good to know that [when] it comes to that decision."

The Oilers will have some lineup changes of their own to sort through in Game 4. Connor Brown, who is out after taking a hit from Alexander Petrovic in Game 3, will be replaced by Viktor Arvidsson. Calvin Pickard, injured in Edmonton's second-round series against Vegas, will return to back up Stuart Skinner. And Edmonton continues to wait on defenseman Mattias Ekholm, who is getting closer to returning from a lower-body injury.

Puck drop for Game 4 is 8 p.m. ET.