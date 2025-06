Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Wild re-signed forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $800,000 contract Monday.

Johansson, 34, tallied 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 72 games with the Wild in 2024-25.

The Sweden native collected his 500th career point with an assist at Detroit on Feb. 22.

Johansson has 517 points (185 goals, 332 assists) in 983 career games over 15 seasons with six teams.

He was originally drafted in the first round (24th overall) by the Washington Capitals in 2009.