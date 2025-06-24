How to watch 2025 NHL draft on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The dust has settled. The Florida Panthers are once again Stanley Cup champions.

Florida defeated the Edmonton Oilers to win its second straight cup. The race to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final begins Friday night with the first round of the 2025 NHL draft.

The draft will take place on Friday and Saturday in Los Angeles, featuring seven rounds of selections. Every pick will air across ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.

The New York Islanders are on the clock with the No. 1 pick after winning the draft lottery in May.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

When is the NHL draft?

The 2025 NHL draft begins Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+. Second-day coverage (rounds 2-7) begins Saturday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+.

How can fans watch?

Who are the top NHL draft prospects?

ESPN's 2025 NHL draft big board:

Matthew Schaefer, D, Erie (OHL) Michael Misa, F, Saginaw (OHL) James Hagens, F, Boston College (NCAA) Porter Martone, F, Brampton (OHL) Caleb Desnoyers, F, Moncton (QMJHL)

How can fans learn more about the 2025 NHL draft prospects?

The first episode of "Welcome to the NHL: Meet the Prospects" premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The two-part show goes behind the scenes with exclusive access to several of the top prospects.

