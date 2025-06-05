Open Extended Reactions

The games are done for the top draft prospects; there is no hockey left to be played. A few players in the top 10 played until the last possible moment, making a lasting impression on scouts and executives at the Memorial Cup. With the combine taking place this week in Buffalo, New York, players will undergo physical testing and a rigorous interview process with interested teams. The combine allows teams to ask out-of-the-box questions, get a feel for the personalities of the players and, in some cases, understand the significance of injuries.

There is room for movement on the draft board because combine testing does impact model outputs. Furthermore, this list weighs scouting as 40% of the evaluation. The final ranking, which will be published June 23, will weigh scouting, projection, off-ice assessments and industry intel to varying degrees, which may see some players move up or down.

There are five parts of this set of rankings:

The rank , which accounts for attributed value based on projection, the confidence of the projection and scouting.

The NHL projection weighs the projection formula at 70% and scouting at 30%, and represents the most likely outcome for that player. The final edition of the rankings will include the player's NHL ceiling.

The NHL floor uses the same formula and represents the worst outcome, above 10% probability of occurring. If a player has a 4% chance of never playing NHL games and an 11% chance of becoming a fourth-line winger or No. 7 defenseman, then those projections will be used for NHL floor. For some players in the draft, the floor is outside of the NHL, perhaps the AHL or KHL.

Projection confidence is based solely on the projection formula and forms two parts: confidence and volatility. The confidence has four tiers: High, fair, medium and low. This represents that confidence the model has that the player will reach the NHL projection for 200 or more NHL games. The level of confidence impacts the value of the player and, therefore, their rank. High confidence is above 80%, fair is 60% to 79%, medium is 35% to 59% and low is below 35%. The volatility has four categories: Low, slight, medium and high. Volatility relates to the range of outcomes a player has in their career. A player with a low volatility means there is a smaller range of outcomes for the NHL career, whether that is a No. 1 defenseman to top-pair defenseman, or third-line center to bottom-six forward. A player with high volatility has a wide range of outcomes, with relatively even distributions over the NHL projection. It could be related to a number of factors: the league they play in, their scoring if they changed leagues, injuries or a significant uptick/downturn in play. Many of these players are considered "raw" in their development curve.

Strengths are each player's standout abilities.

"Boom or bust" is an all-encompassing phrase with confidence and volatility. It means the player either hits their NHL projection or is unlikely to play 200 NHL games. The difference between a low-confidence/high-volatility projection and a boom-or-bust projection is simple: It means injuries played a role in the projection, and the sample size makes it difficult to confidently project the player's most likely outcome; or that the league in which the player plays does not have a successful history of producing NHL players.

One other consideration is the "Russian factor," where skilled Russians are more likely to return to Russia if they fail to hit their NHL projection.

Here is how the top 64 prospects line up according to my model:

1. Matthew Schaefer, D, Erie (OHL)

NHL projection: No. 1 defenseman

NHL floor: Top-pair defenseman

Projection confidence: High confidence, low volatility

Strengths: Mobility, puck moving, creativity, rush activation

2. Michael Misa, F, Saginaw (OHL)

NHL projection: Elite No. 1 center

NHL floor: Second-line winger

Projection confidence: High confidence, slight volatility

Strengths: Offensive instincts, explosiveness, transition offense, two-way play

3. James Hagens, F, Boston College (NCAA)

NHL projection: First-line center

NHL floor: Second-line center

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, slight volatility

Strengths: Transition play, speed, hockey sense, puck handling

4. Porter Martone, F, Brampton (OHL)

NHL projection: Second-line power forward

NHL floor: Middle-six winger

Projection confidence: High confidence, slight volatility

Strengths: Playmaking, scoring, hockey sense, size

5. Caleb Desnoyers, F, Moncton (QMJHL)

NHL projection: Top-six, two-way center

NHL floor: Third-line checking center

Projection confidence: High confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Two-way play, quick hands, playmaking, efficient puck play

6. Anton Frondell, F, Djurgardens (Allsvenskan)

NHL projection: Second-line center

NHL floor: Third-line scoring winger

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Versatility, two-way play, elite release, forechecking

7. Roger McQueen, F, Brandon (WHL)

NHL projection: First-line scoring center

NHL floor: Injury-shortened career

Projection confidence: Low confidence, high volatility

Strengths: Speed, puck handling, quick release, size

8. Viktor Eklund, F, Djurgardens (Allsvenskan)

NHL projection: Top-six scoring forward

NHL floor: Middle-six scoring forward

Projection confidence: High confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Motor, transition offense, two-way play, off-puck play, hard skill

9. Jake O'Brien, F, Brantford (OHL)

NHL projection: Top-six playmaking center

NHL floor: Middle-six scoring winger

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Playmaking, creativity, hockey sense

10. Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City (WHL)

NHL projection: Top-four defenseman

NHL floor: Bottom-pair defenseman

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Physicality, transition defense, mobility, puck moving

11. Brady Martin, F, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

NHL projection: Second-line scoring forward

NHL floor: Bottom-six power forward

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, high volatility

Strengths: Motor, wall play, physicality, hard skill, competitiveness

12. Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle (WHL)

NHL projection: Top-four shutdown defenseman

NHL floor: Bottom-pair transition defenseman

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, slight volatility

Strengths: Size, stick positioning and use, hockey sense

13. Carter Bear, F, Everett (WHL)

NHL projection: Second-line versatile forward

NHL floor: Third-line checker

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Playmaking, versatility, two-way play, motor

14. Justin Carbonneau, F, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

NHL projection: Second-line scoring forward

NHL floor: Middle-six forward

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Powerful stride, playmaking, puck handling

15. Logan Hensler, D, Wisconsin (NCAA)

NHL projection: Second-pair transition defenseman

NHL floor: Bottom-pair defenseman

Projection confidence: High confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Gap control, mobility, transition play

16. Lynden Lakovic, F, Moose Jaw (WHL)

NHL projection: Middle-six scoring winger

NHL floor: Bottom-six forward

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, high volatility

Strengths: Speed, finishing ability, hands, size

17. Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie (OHL)

NHL projection: Second-pair defenseman

NHL floor: Bottom-pair physical defenseman

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Physicality, competitiveness, aggression, strength

18. Braeden Cootes, F, Seattle (WHL)

NHL projection: Middle-six two-way center

NHL floor: Bottom-six checking winger

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Two-way play, speed, anticipation, forechecking

19. Cameron Schmidt, F, Vancouver (WHL)

NHL projection: Second-line scoring winger

NHL floor: AHL player

Projection confidence: Boom or bust

Strengths: Speed, puck handling, offensive instincts, finishing ability

20. Cole Reschny, F, Victoria (WHL)

NHL projection: Middle-six two-way center

NHL floor: Bottom-six forward

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Two-way play, anticipation, quick hands, competitiveness

21. Cameron Reid, D, Kitchener (OHL)

NHL projection: Top-four transition defenseman

NHL floor: Bottom-pair defensive defenseman

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, high volatility

Strengths: Skating, transition play, hockey sense

22. Cullen Potter, F, Arizona State (NCAA)

NHL projection: Top-six forward

NHL floor: Bottom-six checking winger

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, high volatility

Strengths: Speed, agility, offensive play driving, elite release

23. Benjamin Kindel, F, Calgary (WHL)

NHL projection: Middle-six two-way winger

NHL floor: Bottom-six checking winger

Projection confidence: High confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Hockey sense, transition, two-way play

24. Malcolm Spence, F, Erie (OHL)

NHL projection: Third-line two-way winger

NHL floor: Bottom-six winger

Projection confidence: High confidence, slight volatility

Strengths: High-end motor, two-way play, tenacity

25. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George (WHL)

NHL projection: No. 1 starting goaltender

NHL floor: 1B tandem goaltender

Projection confidence: High confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Anticipation, crisp movements, competitiveness, lateral agility

26. Blake Fiddler, D, Edmonton (WHL)

NHL projection: Second-pair defenseman

NHL floor: Bottom-pair physical defenseman

Projection confidence: High confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Transition defense, in-zone defensive play, size, mobility

27. Sascha Boumedienne, D, Boston University (NCAA)

NHL projection: Second-pair two-way defenseman

NHL floor: Bottom-pair offensive specialist

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, high volatility

Strengths: Skating, stick play, transition play, slap shot

28. Jack Murtagh, F, USNTDP (USHL)

NHL projection: Third-line power forward

NHL floor: Fourth-line forward

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, slight volatility

Strengths: Motor, shooting, hard skill, straight-line speed

29. Jack Nesbitt, F, Windsor (OHL)

NHL projection: Middle-six two-way center

NHL floor: Fourth-line defensive center

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Strength, size, competitiveness, two-way play

30. Bill Zonnon, F, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

NHL projection: Third-line two-way forward

NHL floor: AHL player

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: High-end motor, raw playmaking, competitiveness, puck battles

31. William Moore, F, USNTDP (USHL)

NHL projection: Third-line forward

NHL floor: NHL depth player

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Puck protection, skating, offensive instincts, puck skill

32. Ryker Lee, F, Madison (USHL)

NHL projection: Middle-six playmaker

NHL floor: Bottom-six scoring depth

Projection confidence: Boom or bust

Strengths: Hockey sense, creativity, puck handling, one-timer

33. Nathan Behm, F, Kamploops (WHL)

NHL projection: Middle-six scoring forward

NHL floor: Bottom-six scoring depth

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Playmaking, shooting, creativity

34. Milton Gastrin, F, Modo (J20 Nationell)

NHL projection: Third-line two-way center

NHL floor: Fourth-line center

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, low volatility

Strengths: Defensive play, two-way instincts, motor

35. Shane Vansaghi, F, Michigan State (NCAA)

NHL projection: Third-line power forward

NHL floor: Bottom-six checking forward

Projection confidence: High confidence, slight volatility

Strengths: Physicality, strength, competitiveness, puck skill

36. Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, F, Lulea (J20 Nationell)

NHL projection: Middle-six scoring forward

NHL floor: Third-line scoring depth

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Playmaking, finishing ability, offensive instincts

37. Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton (OHL)

NHL projection: Platoon starting goaltender

NHL floor: High-end NHL backup

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Positioning, controlled movements, patience in save selection

38. Henry Brzustewicz, D, London (OHL)

NHL projection: No. 4/5 transition defender

NHL floor: AHL scoring defenseman

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, high volatility

Strengths: Puck moving, gap control, creativity

39. Cole McKinney, F, USNTDP (USHL)

NHL projection: Third-line, two-way center

NHL floor: Fourth-line defensive center

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, slight volatility

Strengths: Two-way play, penalty killing, competitiveness, finishing ability

40. Eric Nilson, F, Orebro (J20 Nationell)

NHL projection: Bottom-six checking center

NHL floor: AHL top-six center

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Two-way play, forechecking, competitiveness, defensive instincts

41. Vaclav Nestrasil, F, Muskegon (USHL)

NHL projection: Top-six power forward

NHL floor: Fourth-line physical winger

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, high volatility

Strengths: Size, motor, two-way play, puck skill

42. Benjamin Kevan, F, Des Moines (USHL)

NHL projection: Middle-six two-way winger

NHL floor: Bottom-six speedster

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, high volatility

Strengths: Speed, puck handling, transition offense

43. Ivan Ryabkin, F, Muskegon (USHL)

NHL projection: Middle-six power forward

NHL floor: AHL player

Projection confidence: Boom or bust

Strengths: Quick release, creativity, physicality

44. Daniil Prokhorov, F, St. Petersburg (MHL)

NHL projection: Middle-six power forward

NHL floor: KHL player

Projection confidence: Boom or bust

Strengths: Size, strength, physicality, heavy shot

45. Carter Amico, D, USNTDP (USHL)

NHL projection: No. 4/5 transition defenseman

NHL floor: No. 7 defenseman

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Mobility, transition defense, physicality, size

46. Max Psenicka, D, Portland (WHL)

NHL projection: No. 4/5 two-way defenseman

NHL floor: No. 7 defenseman

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Instincts, mobility, gap control, puck moving

47. Luca Romano, F, Kitchener (OHL)

NHL projection: Middle-six, two-way center

NHL floor: Bottom-six checking speedster

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Speed, transition play, motor

48. Alexander Zharovsky, F, Ufa (MHL)

NHL projection: Middle-six scoring winger

NHL floor: KHL player

Projection confidence: Boom or bust

Strengths: Puck handling, instincts, creativity

49. Kurban Limatov, D, Moscow (MHL)

NHL projection: Second-pair, two-way defenseman

NHL floor: KHL player

Projection confidence: Boom or bust

Strengths: Skating, mobility, aggressiveness, physicality

50. Mason West, F, Edina (USHS)

NHL projection: Middle-six physical forward

NHL floor: Fourth-line physical forward

Projection confidence: Low confidence, high volatility

Strengths: Strength, physicality, size, mobility

51. Kristian Epperson, F, Saginaw (OHL)

NHL projection: Third-line scoring winger

NHL floor: AHL top-six forward

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, high volatility

Strengths: Two-way play, playmaking, hockey sense

52. Matthew Gard, F, Red Deer (WHL)

NHL projection: Bottom-six checking center

NHL floor: Fourth-line physical center

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, low volatility

Strengths: Strength, size, defensive play, motor

53. William Horcoff, F, Michigan (NCAA)

NHL projection: Third-line two-way center

NHL floor: Fourth-line physical presence

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, slight volatility

Strengths: Defensive play, strength, size, wall play

54. Jacob Rombach, D, Lincoln (USHL)

NHL projection: Second-pair shutdown defenseman

NHL floor: Bottom-pair physical defenseman

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, slight volatility

Strengths: Defensive play, puck retrievals, motor

55. Peyton Kettles, D, Swift Current (WHL)

NHL projection: No. 4/5 shutdown defenseman

NHL floor: Bottom-pair defenseman

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, low volatility

Strengths: Defensive play, size, physicality

56. Hayden Paupanekis, F, Kelowna (WHL)

NHL projection: Bottom-six defensive center

NHL floor: Fourth-line center

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Competitiveness, size, defensive play

57. David Bedkowski, D, Owen Sound (OHL)

NHL projection: Bottom-pair shutdown defenseman

NHL floor: No. 7 physical defenseman

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, slight volatility

Strengths: Physicality, size, strong stick, penalty killing

58. Ethan Czata, F, Niagara (OHL)

NHL projection: Bottom-six checking center

NHL floor: AHL depth

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, slight volatility

Strengths: Penalty killing, physicality, hard skill

59. Haoxi "Simon" Wang, D, Oshawa (OHL)

NHL projection: Second-pair two-way defenseman

NHL floor: AHL player

Projection confidence: Low confidence, high volatility

Strengths: Skating, mobility, size, transition defense

60. Theo Stockselius, F, Djurgardens (J20 Nationell)

NHL projection: Third-line two-way forward

NHL floor: AHL depth

Projection confidence: Low confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Hockey sense, hard skill, playmaking

61. Eddie Genborg, F, Linkoping (SHL)

NHL projection: Bottom-six checking winger

NHL floor: Fourth-line physical winger

Projection confidence: Medium confidence, slight volatility

Strengths: Physicality, two-way play, motor

62. Charlie Trethewey, D, USNTDP (USHL)

NHL projection: No. 4/5 two-way defenseman

NHL floor: Bottom-pair defenseman

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Defensive play, physicality, heavy shot, skating

63. Alexei Medvedev, G, London (OHL)

NHL projection: 1B NHL goaltender

NHL floor: Reliable NHL backup

Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility

Strengths: Positioning, competitiveness, anticipation, athleticism

64. L.J. Mooney, F, USNTDP (USA)

NHL projection: Middle-six two-way scoring depth

NHL floor: AHL top-six scoring forward

Projection confidence: Boom or bust

Strengths: Speed, puck handling, motor