          2025 NHL draft big board: Ranking the top 64 prospects

          • Rachel DoerrieJun 5, 2025, 11:30 AM
              Rachel Doerrie is a professional data consultant specializing in data communication and modelling. She's worked in the NHL and consulted for professional teams across North American and Europe. She hosts the Staff & Graph Podcast and discusses sports from a data-driven perspective.

          The games are done for the top draft prospects; there is no hockey left to be played. A few players in the top 10 played until the last possible moment, making a lasting impression on scouts and executives at the Memorial Cup. With the combine taking place this week in Buffalo, New York, players will undergo physical testing and a rigorous interview process with interested teams. The combine allows teams to ask out-of-the-box questions, get a feel for the personalities of the players and, in some cases, understand the significance of injuries.

          There is room for movement on the draft board because combine testing does impact model outputs. Furthermore, this list weighs scouting as 40% of the evaluation. The final ranking, which will be published June 23, will weigh scouting, projection, off-ice assessments and industry intel to varying degrees, which may see some players move up or down.

          There are five parts of this set of rankings:

          • The rank, which accounts for attributed value based on projection, the confidence of the projection and scouting.

          • The NHL projection weighs the projection formula at 70% and scouting at 30%, and represents the most likely outcome for that player. The final edition of the rankings will include the player's NHL ceiling.

          • The NHL floor uses the same formula and represents the worst outcome, above 10% probability of occurring. If a player has a 4% chance of never playing NHL games and an 11% chance of becoming a fourth-line winger or No. 7 defenseman, then those projections will be used for NHL floor. For some players in the draft, the floor is outside of the NHL, perhaps the AHL or KHL.

          • Projection confidence is based solely on the projection formula and forms two parts: confidence and volatility. The confidence has four tiers: High, fair, medium and low. This represents that confidence the model has that the player will reach the NHL projection for 200 or more NHL games. The level of confidence impacts the value of the player and, therefore, their rank. High confidence is above 80%, fair is 60% to 79%, medium is 35% to 59% and low is below 35%. The volatility has four categories: Low, slight, medium and high. Volatility relates to the range of outcomes a player has in their career. A player with a low volatility means there is a smaller range of outcomes for the NHL career, whether that is a No. 1 defenseman to top-pair defenseman, or third-line center to bottom-six forward. A player with high volatility has a wide range of outcomes, with relatively even distributions over the NHL projection. It could be related to a number of factors: the league they play in, their scoring if they changed leagues, injuries or a significant uptick/downturn in play. Many of these players are considered "raw" in their development curve.

          • Strengths are each player's standout abilities.

          "Boom or bust" is an all-encompassing phrase with confidence and volatility. It means the player either hits their NHL projection or is unlikely to play 200 NHL games. The difference between a low-confidence/high-volatility projection and a boom-or-bust projection is simple: It means injuries played a role in the projection, and the sample size makes it difficult to confidently project the player's most likely outcome; or that the league in which the player plays does not have a successful history of producing NHL players.

          One other consideration is the "Russian factor," where skilled Russians are more likely to return to Russia if they fail to hit their NHL projection.

          Here is how the top 64 prospects line up according to my model:

          1. Matthew Schaefer, D, Erie (OHL)

          NHL projection: No. 1 defenseman
          NHL floor: Top-pair defenseman
          Projection confidence: High confidence, low volatility
          Strengths: Mobility, puck moving, creativity, rush activation

          2. Michael Misa, F, Saginaw (OHL)

          NHL projection: Elite No. 1 center
          NHL floor: Second-line winger
          Projection confidence: High confidence, slight volatility
          Strengths: Offensive instincts, explosiveness, transition offense, two-way play

          3. James Hagens, F, Boston College (NCAA)

          NHL projection: First-line center
          NHL floor: Second-line center
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, slight volatility
          Strengths: Transition play, speed, hockey sense, puck handling

          4. Porter Martone, F, Brampton (OHL)

          NHL projection: Second-line power forward
          NHL floor: Middle-six winger
          Projection confidence: High confidence, slight volatility
          Strengths: Playmaking, scoring, hockey sense, size

          5. Caleb Desnoyers, F, Moncton (QMJHL)

          NHL projection: Top-six, two-way center
          NHL floor: Third-line checking center
          Projection confidence: High confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Two-way play, quick hands, playmaking, efficient puck play

          6. Anton Frondell, F, Djurgardens (Allsvenskan)

          NHL projection: Second-line center
          NHL floor: Third-line scoring winger
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Versatility, two-way play, elite release, forechecking

          7. Roger McQueen, F, Brandon (WHL)

          NHL projection: First-line scoring center
          NHL floor: Injury-shortened career
          Projection confidence: Low confidence, high volatility
          Strengths: Speed, puck handling, quick release, size

          8. Viktor Eklund, F, Djurgardens (Allsvenskan)

          NHL projection: Top-six scoring forward
          NHL floor: Middle-six scoring forward
          Projection confidence: High confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Motor, transition offense, two-way play, off-puck play, hard skill

          9. Jake O'Brien, F, Brantford (OHL)

          NHL projection: Top-six playmaking center
          NHL floor: Middle-six scoring winger
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Playmaking, creativity, hockey sense

          10. Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City (WHL)

          NHL projection: Top-four defenseman
          NHL floor: Bottom-pair defenseman
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Physicality, transition defense, mobility, puck moving

          11. Brady Martin, F, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

          NHL projection: Second-line scoring forward
          NHL floor: Bottom-six power forward
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, high volatility
          Strengths: Motor, wall play, physicality, hard skill, competitiveness

          12. Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle (WHL)

          NHL projection: Top-four shutdown defenseman
          NHL floor: Bottom-pair transition defenseman
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, slight volatility
          Strengths: Size, stick positioning and use, hockey sense

          13. Carter Bear, F, Everett (WHL)

          NHL projection: Second-line versatile forward
          NHL floor: Third-line checker
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Playmaking, versatility, two-way play, motor

          14. Justin Carbonneau, F, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

          NHL projection: Second-line scoring forward
          NHL floor: Middle-six forward
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Powerful stride, playmaking, puck handling

          15. Logan Hensler, D, Wisconsin (NCAA)

          NHL projection: Second-pair transition defenseman
          NHL floor: Bottom-pair defenseman
          Projection confidence: High confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Gap control, mobility, transition play

          16. Lynden Lakovic, F, Moose Jaw (WHL)

          NHL projection: Middle-six scoring winger
          NHL floor: Bottom-six forward
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, high volatility
          Strengths: Speed, finishing ability, hands, size

          17. Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie (OHL)

          NHL projection: Second-pair defenseman
          NHL floor: Bottom-pair physical defenseman
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Physicality, competitiveness, aggression, strength

          18. Braeden Cootes, F, Seattle (WHL)

          NHL projection: Middle-six two-way center
          NHL floor: Bottom-six checking winger
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Two-way play, speed, anticipation, forechecking

          19. Cameron Schmidt, F, Vancouver (WHL)

          NHL projection: Second-line scoring winger
          NHL floor: AHL player
          Projection confidence: Boom or bust
          Strengths: Speed, puck handling, offensive instincts, finishing ability

          20. Cole Reschny, F, Victoria (WHL)

          NHL projection: Middle-six two-way center
          NHL floor: Bottom-six forward
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Two-way play, anticipation, quick hands, competitiveness

          21. Cameron Reid, D, Kitchener (OHL)

          NHL projection: Top-four transition defenseman
          NHL floor: Bottom-pair defensive defenseman
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, high volatility
          Strengths: Skating, transition play, hockey sense

          22. Cullen Potter, F, Arizona State (NCAA)

          NHL projection: Top-six forward
          NHL floor: Bottom-six checking winger
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, high volatility
          Strengths: Speed, agility, offensive play driving, elite release

          23. Benjamin Kindel, F, Calgary (WHL)

          NHL projection: Middle-six two-way winger
          NHL floor: Bottom-six checking winger
          Projection confidence: High confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Hockey sense, transition, two-way play

          24. Malcolm Spence, F, Erie (OHL)

          NHL projection: Third-line two-way winger
          NHL floor: Bottom-six winger
          Projection confidence: High confidence, slight volatility
          Strengths: High-end motor, two-way play, tenacity

          25. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George (WHL)

          NHL projection: No. 1 starting goaltender
          NHL floor: 1B tandem goaltender
          Projection confidence: High confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Anticipation, crisp movements, competitiveness, lateral agility

          26. Blake Fiddler, D, Edmonton (WHL)

          NHL projection: Second-pair defenseman
          NHL floor: Bottom-pair physical defenseman
          Projection confidence: High confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Transition defense, in-zone defensive play, size, mobility

          27. Sascha Boumedienne, D, Boston University (NCAA)

          NHL projection: Second-pair two-way defenseman
          NHL floor: Bottom-pair offensive specialist
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, high volatility
          Strengths: Skating, stick play, transition play, slap shot

          28. Jack Murtagh, F, USNTDP (USHL)

          NHL projection: Third-line power forward
          NHL floor: Fourth-line forward
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, slight volatility
          Strengths: Motor, shooting, hard skill, straight-line speed

          29. Jack Nesbitt, F, Windsor (OHL)

          NHL projection: Middle-six two-way center
          NHL floor: Fourth-line defensive center
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Strength, size, competitiveness, two-way play

          30. Bill Zonnon, F, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

          NHL projection: Third-line two-way forward
          NHL floor: AHL player
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: High-end motor, raw playmaking, competitiveness, puck battles

          31. William Moore, F, USNTDP (USHL)

          NHL projection: Third-line forward
          NHL floor: NHL depth player
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Puck protection, skating, offensive instincts, puck skill

          32. Ryker Lee, F, Madison (USHL)

          NHL projection: Middle-six playmaker
          NHL floor: Bottom-six scoring depth
          Projection confidence: Boom or bust
          Strengths: Hockey sense, creativity, puck handling, one-timer

          33. Nathan Behm, F, Kamploops (WHL)

          NHL projection: Middle-six scoring forward
          NHL floor: Bottom-six scoring depth
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Playmaking, shooting, creativity

          34. Milton Gastrin, F, Modo (J20 Nationell)

          NHL projection: Third-line two-way center
          NHL floor: Fourth-line center
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, low volatility
          Strengths: Defensive play, two-way instincts, motor

          35. Shane Vansaghi, F, Michigan State (NCAA)

          NHL projection: Third-line power forward
          NHL floor: Bottom-six checking forward
          Projection confidence: High confidence, slight volatility
          Strengths: Physicality, strength, competitiveness, puck skill

          36. Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, F, Lulea (J20 Nationell)

          NHL projection: Middle-six scoring forward
          NHL floor: Third-line scoring depth
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Playmaking, finishing ability, offensive instincts

          37. Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton (OHL)

          NHL projection: Platoon starting goaltender
          NHL floor: High-end NHL backup
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Positioning, controlled movements, patience in save selection

          38. Henry Brzustewicz, D, London (OHL)

          NHL projection: No. 4/5 transition defender
          NHL floor: AHL scoring defenseman
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, high volatility
          Strengths: Puck moving, gap control, creativity

          39. Cole McKinney, F, USNTDP (USHL)

          NHL projection: Third-line, two-way center
          NHL floor: Fourth-line defensive center
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, slight volatility
          Strengths: Two-way play, penalty killing, competitiveness, finishing ability

          40. Eric Nilson, F, Orebro (J20 Nationell)

          NHL projection: Bottom-six checking center
          NHL floor: AHL top-six center
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Two-way play, forechecking, competitiveness, defensive instincts

          41. Vaclav Nestrasil, F, Muskegon (USHL)

          NHL projection: Top-six power forward
          NHL floor: Fourth-line physical winger
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, high volatility
          Strengths: Size, motor, two-way play, puck skill

          42. Benjamin Kevan, F, Des Moines (USHL)

          NHL projection: Middle-six two-way winger
          NHL floor: Bottom-six speedster
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, high volatility
          Strengths: Speed, puck handling, transition offense

          43. Ivan Ryabkin, F, Muskegon (USHL)

          NHL projection: Middle-six power forward
          NHL floor: AHL player
          Projection confidence: Boom or bust
          Strengths: Quick release, creativity, physicality

          44. Daniil Prokhorov, F, St. Petersburg (MHL)

          NHL projection: Middle-six power forward
          NHL floor: KHL player
          Projection confidence: Boom or bust
          Strengths: Size, strength, physicality, heavy shot

          45. Carter Amico, D, USNTDP (USHL)

          NHL projection: No. 4/5 transition defenseman
          NHL floor: No. 7 defenseman
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Mobility, transition defense, physicality, size

          46. Max Psenicka, D, Portland (WHL)

          NHL projection: No. 4/5 two-way defenseman
          NHL floor: No. 7 defenseman
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Instincts, mobility, gap control, puck moving

          47. Luca Romano, F, Kitchener (OHL)

          NHL projection: Middle-six, two-way center
          NHL floor: Bottom-six checking speedster
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Speed, transition play, motor

          48. Alexander Zharovsky, F, Ufa (MHL)

          NHL projection: Middle-six scoring winger
          NHL floor: KHL player
          Projection confidence: Boom or bust
          Strengths: Puck handling, instincts, creativity

          49. Kurban Limatov, D, Moscow (MHL)

          NHL projection: Second-pair, two-way defenseman
          NHL floor: KHL player
          Projection confidence: Boom or bust
          Strengths: Skating, mobility, aggressiveness, physicality

          50. Mason West, F, Edina (USHS)

          NHL projection: Middle-six physical forward
          NHL floor: Fourth-line physical forward
          Projection confidence: Low confidence, high volatility
          Strengths: Strength, physicality, size, mobility

          51. Kristian Epperson, F, Saginaw (OHL)

          NHL projection: Third-line scoring winger
          NHL floor: AHL top-six forward
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, high volatility
          Strengths: Two-way play, playmaking, hockey sense

          52. Matthew Gard, F, Red Deer (WHL)

          NHL projection: Bottom-six checking center
          NHL floor: Fourth-line physical center
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, low volatility
          Strengths: Strength, size, defensive play, motor

          53. William Horcoff, F, Michigan (NCAA)

          NHL projection: Third-line two-way center
          NHL floor: Fourth-line physical presence
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, slight volatility
          Strengths: Defensive play, strength, size, wall play

          54. Jacob Rombach, D, Lincoln (USHL)

          NHL projection: Second-pair shutdown defenseman
          NHL floor: Bottom-pair physical defenseman
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, slight volatility
          Strengths: Defensive play, puck retrievals, motor

          55. Peyton Kettles, D, Swift Current (WHL)

          NHL projection: No. 4/5 shutdown defenseman
          NHL floor: Bottom-pair defenseman
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, low volatility
          Strengths: Defensive play, size, physicality

          56. Hayden Paupanekis, F, Kelowna (WHL)

          NHL projection: Bottom-six defensive center
          NHL floor: Fourth-line center
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Competitiveness, size, defensive play

          57. David Bedkowski, D, Owen Sound (OHL)

          NHL projection: Bottom-pair shutdown defenseman
          NHL floor: No. 7 physical defenseman
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, slight volatility
          Strengths: Physicality, size, strong stick, penalty killing

          58. Ethan Czata, F, Niagara (OHL)

          NHL projection: Bottom-six checking center
          NHL floor: AHL depth
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, slight volatility
          Strengths: Penalty killing, physicality, hard skill

          59. Haoxi "Simon" Wang, D, Oshawa (OHL)

          NHL projection: Second-pair two-way defenseman
          NHL floor: AHL player
          Projection confidence: Low confidence, high volatility
          Strengths: Skating, mobility, size, transition defense

          60. Theo Stockselius, F, Djurgardens (J20 Nationell)

          NHL projection: Third-line two-way forward
          NHL floor: AHL depth
          Projection confidence: Low confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Hockey sense, hard skill, playmaking

          61. Eddie Genborg, F, Linkoping (SHL)

          NHL projection: Bottom-six checking winger
          NHL floor: Fourth-line physical winger
          Projection confidence: Medium confidence, slight volatility
          Strengths: Physicality, two-way play, motor

          62. Charlie Trethewey, D, USNTDP (USHL)

          NHL projection: No. 4/5 two-way defenseman
          NHL floor: Bottom-pair defenseman
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Defensive play, physicality, heavy shot, skating

          63. Alexei Medvedev, G, London (OHL)

          NHL projection: 1B NHL goaltender
          NHL floor: Reliable NHL backup
          Projection confidence: Fair confidence, medium volatility
          Strengths: Positioning, competitiveness, anticipation, athleticism

          64. L.J. Mooney, F, USNTDP (USA)

          NHL projection: Middle-six two-way scoring depth
          NHL floor: AHL top-six scoring forward
          Projection confidence: Boom or bust
          Strengths: Speed, puck handling, motor