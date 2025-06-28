Open Extended Reactions

St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer signed a two-year contract extension worth $6.8 million on Saturday.

Hofer, 24, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent Tuesday.

He posted a 16-8-3 record with one shutout, a 2.64 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 31 games (28 starts) this past season. He split time with Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Hofer owns a 35-22-5 record mark with a 2.71 GAA and .907 save percentage in 69 career games (63 starts) since being selected by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL draft.