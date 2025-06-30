Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired winger Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth, giving the 24-year-old a much needed fresh start.

The Mammoth acquired a 2027 conditional third-round selection from Toronto in the trade. Should the Maple Leafs earn a playoff berth and Maccelli records at least 51 points in 2025-26, the pick will be converted to a second-round selection in 2029.

Maccelli has a cap hit of $3.425 million and is a restricted free agent after next season.

The Finland native had a breakout season in 2023-24 with the Arizona Coyotes with 17 goals and 40 assists in 82 games. After the team relocated to Utah last season, Maccelli struggled to find his game and a fit in their lineup: He had 8 goals and 10 assists in 55 games, and was a frequent healthy scratch as the season went on. His average ice time dropped from 16:14 last year down to 13:44 this season.

"We appreciate everything that Matias has done for the organization," said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Mammoth. "He is a great person, consummate professional, and we wish him all the best."

The trade continued a busy few days for the Leafs, who re-signed pending free agents center John Tavares and Matthew Knies. Maccelli could help bolster their scoring depth beyond the top two lines.

Utah, meanwhile, clears more salary cap space for next season. The Mammoth have been widely speculated as a team looking to make a free-agent splash, with Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand one of the names mentioned most.