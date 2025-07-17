Open Extended Reactions

Goaltender Lukas Dostal reached a five-year contract extension to remain with the Anaheim Ducks, the team announced Thursday.

Per The Athletic, the deal is for $32.5 million and carries a $6.5 average annual value.

"Lukas has proven he is a No. 1 goaltender and we are so pleased to get this deal done," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "He is just entering the prime of his career with his best hockey ahead of him."

Dostal, 25, posted a 23-23-7 record with one shutout, a 3.10 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in 54 games (49 starts) last season.

Dostal shared netminding responsibilities with John Gibson, who was traded to the Detroit Red Wings on June 28 for fellow goaltender Petr Mrazek, fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft and second-round selection in 2027.

"Super excited to announce that I'm staying in Anaheim for another five years," Dostal said in a video message to the fans shared by the Ducks on X, formerly Twitter.

"I love to play in front of you and I love to live in this community. We are a team on the rise and I can't wait to see you soon in the Honda Center."

Dostal has a 42-58-13 record with two shutouts, a 3.29 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 121 career appearances (107 starts) with the Ducks.