NEW YORK -- - The New York Islanders signed No. 1 draft pick Matthew Schaefer to a three-year, entry level contract.

The team announced the deal Monday right around the time the young defenseman threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the New York Mets home game against the Cleveland Guardians. Schaefer will turn 18 next month just before training camp begins.

Signing him to a contract does not necessarily mean Schaefer is guaranteed to play this season in the NHL. The Islanders could decide to send him back to the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League.