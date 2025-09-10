Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Jack Eichel said he's focused on hitting a contract jackpot in Vegas rather than on the free agent market next summer.

"I mean, at this moment, yeah, I'd like to stay," he told ESPN on Wednesday at the NHL Player Media Tour.

Eichel, 28, is in the final season of an eight-year contract he signed in 2017 with the Buffalo Sabres. He'll make $10 million this season, which is also the cap hit on that contract.

He led the Golden Knights in scoring last season with 94 points in 77 games. His 1.10 points-per-game average over the last three seasons ranks 16th among all NHL players.

The center would be a coveted player on the free agent market next summer. But Eichel said he's not currently looking to test it.

"At this moment, no," Eichel said. "I love the organization. I love living here. I love the guys in the room. I love the people in the city. I love the fans. It's a great place to live. It's a great place to play hockey. I think there's a lot of things to love and I'm just really happy here."

Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said after last season that re-signing Eichel is "an important order of business" for the Golden Knights.

"He's one of the top guys in the NHL," McCrimmon said. "[He's got great character, great leadership. That'll be a really important piece of business for us. We sure hope to keep Jack in our organization. I hope that we can find common ground."

Talks between Eichel's agent, Pat Brisson, and McCrimmon are in their early stages, but the star center said he is optimistic about the process.

"I would say it's 'trending.' I don't know how to judge the situation," Eichel said. "For me, it's more so about just trying to focus on preparing for the season."

The Golden Knights made the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs last season, defeating the Minnesota Wild before being eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in five games. The Knights haven't advanced past the second round in either postseason since winning the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Never known for his complacency, McCrimmon made the blockbuster move of the NHL offseason by trading for Toronto Maple Leafs star winger Mitch Marner, who then signed an eight-year, $96 million contract ahead of free agency.