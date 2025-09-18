Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Wyatt Kaiser has agreed to a $3.4 million, two-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that clears the way for the defenseman to practice with the team at the start of training camp.

The Blackhawks announced the deal with the restricted free agent on Wednesday night. The team takes the ice for practice for the first time on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Kaiser set career highs with four goals, 93 blocked shots and 54 hits in 57 games last season. He also had four assists.

Kaiser was selected by Chicago in the third round of the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks in March 2023.

The Minnesota native scored his first career goal on Jan. 5 against the New York Rangers. He has four goals and 14 assists in 98 career games.