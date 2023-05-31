St George Illawarra appear to have missed out on first-choice coach Jason Ryles, with the former Dragons prop set to rejoin Melbourne Storm instead.

Ryles had been heavily linked with the Dragons as the club's replacement for Anthony Griffin, who was sacked earlier this month, the former Origin front-rower only last week reported to be close to signing a four-year deal.

But, according to Channel 9's Danny Weidler, Ryles is poised to link up with the Storm once more and then wait to replace Craig Bellamy, perhaps for the 2025 NRL season.

Bellamy only recently agreed to coach the Storm again in 2024, meaning Ryles would have to bide his time for at least another 18 months before he becomes an NRL head coach.

Ryles previously served as an assistant to Bellamy between 2015 and 2020, before a short stint with the England rugby team under Eddie Jones and, most recently, with the Roosters under Trent Robinson.

Ryles' rejection of the Dragons' post is another kick in the guts for a club that finds itself languishing on the bottom of the NRL ladder and embroiled in a series of off-field incidents.

Jason Ryles is expected to join the Melbourne Storm. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Only last week the club was forced to defend Jack De Belin's promotion to the captaincy in the absence of regular skipper Ben Hunt. De Belin was twice tried for sexual assault following an incident in 2018, before charges were eventually dropped after a jury had only been able to reach a verdict -- not guilty -- on one of the six counts. De Belin has always maintained his innocence.

It is believed that Ben Hornby and Dean Young, either alone or together, may now well be the front-runners to coach the Dragons in 2024 while 2016-premiership winning coach Shane Flanagan has also continually been linked with the post.

Ryan Carr is currently the team's interim head coach.