The whole of Leeton is behind Tess Staines

Tess Staines grew up in Leeton with her parents and her four older brothers. Leeton has a population of just over 11,000 and is 550 kilometres west of Sydney and 450 kilometres north of Melbourne.

The family home was where Staines grew up and the only place she had ever lived until she packed her car and moved to Sydney at the start of 2022, to chase her rugby league dream at 20 years old.

She cried when she left Leeton.

Staines was no stranger to the footy field. She grew up playing alongside the boys until she was 10. Her parents encouraged her to try something else, because in her own words she was getting 'flogged' by boys that were a lot bigger than her.

After several years of Junior League Tag, Senior League Tag and a brief stint in rugby union, Staines had a break-out year in 2019. She played in the Riverina competition, helping her team to win the Country Championships. Then she was picked in the inaugural under 18's women's State of Origin team, then the women's Country NSW team and then the Prime Minister's XIII.

Tess Staines receives her Wests Tigers jersey. Wests Tigers

Staines had planned to move to Canberra the following year to play in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership. She even had a job lined up. But COVID put that on hold.

It took some advice from one of her older brothers for Staines to make what she calls, the biggest decision of her life.

"I'm lucky that with my brothers and my parents that I have a very strong support crew who want me to succeed immensely," said Staines.

"I had one brother that pushed me a bit more than the others because he knew what I was capable of; so he really got in my ear and told me I needed to do it, because if I didn't do it now I never would.

"So I put the feelers out and within a couple of days I got the call from the Parramatta Eels offering me a contract."

Tess Staines during her time at the Super W Brumbies. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

The Eels wanted Tess to move in a month to play in the 2021 Women's National Rugby League Premiership. In a way, the postponement of that season to 2022 work in Staines's favour, because she had a bit more time to prepare for the move.

Staines remembers the day she moved to Sydney. It was January 10, 2023.

"That was the first time I had driven in Sydney and it almost made me turn around and go back," said Staines.

"Every time I had been here dad had driven. There were three lanes and a lot more head checks than when I was back home.

"Sydney was a massive shock, but I didn't have time to sook about it. I had to do it. It was the new norm and it started that day."

Staines played the first two seasons with the Parramatta Eels. She acknowledges that the first season was especially tough because her body was getting used to the physicality of playing at an elite level.

Tess Staines poses for a publicity shot after her selection for NSW Women’s Under-18s Origin team in 2019. NSWRL

It was also a big change to move from Leeton to Sydney.

"I don't like Sydney," said Staines.

"I don't think I will ever really like Sydney, I think I will get used to it, but it's just not home."

Fortunately, through footy, Staines has made some friends. The Eels NRLW squad took her under their wing and she developed bonds with Rikeya Horne, Abbi Church and Tayla Preston.

For this season of the NRLW, Staines has moved to the Wests Tigers where she also played in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership.

"From a club perspective we can have girls in our under 12's junior Roar program that can stay with the club for their whole career," said Staines.

"It is so cool to see how much they are putting into the women's program and how much they want us to succeed.

"From a Tigers perspective we couldn't be happier that we have a full program and that you can stay at the same club and give it your all."

When Staines makes her NRLW debut for the Wests Tigers this year, her mum and dad will be there. According to Staines, they are 'next level proud of her'. They do a 1100 kilometre round trip every time Staines plays. With enough notice, her brothers, sisters-in-law and nephew and niece will be there too.

The only missing piece is Annie, who is Staines's dog. Staines credits Annie for helping her stay in Sydney and being the rock that kept her here.

She will also be carrying a little piece of Leeton with her.

"It's not just my family that are super dooper proud of me, it's my whole home town," said Staines.

"It's a very tight community and with a large family like ours, we were quite well known in town so everyone knows how I'm going and if they don't know they ask mum and dad.

"That makes me feel like even though they aren't physically here to support me that they are behind me.

"Leeton comes with me everywhere."