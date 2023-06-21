Maroons thump Blues for 2-0 Origin series win

Queensland have thumped NSW 32-6 to retain State of Origin bragging rights and seal a 2-0 series win in Brisbane.

The Blues lost centre Tom Trbojevic to injury in the third minute but still had ample opportunity to build an early lead in front of 52,433 fans at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday.

But the Maroons' defence held strong until their clinical offence hit top gear, coach Billy Slater's men now eyeing the first Origin clean sweep since 2010 in Sydney's dead-rubber.

The Blues enjoyed 64 per cent of territory but paid the price for a lack of polish as the Maroons ran in six tries to one.

Captain Daly Cherry-Evans produced the match-turning moment, chasing down a flying Stephen Crichton then making a break of his own that led to the Maroons' second try.

Maroons players celebrate a second try to Valentine Holmes. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Valentine Holmes scored twice to bring his Origin tally to 13 - good enough for third on the all-time Origin list - fullback Reece Walsh was an ever-present danger and prop Lindsay Collins produced another barnstormer to claim man of the match.

There was drama late though with Walsh and Jarome Luai sent off for head-butting each other and Josh Addo-Carr sin-binned for a swinging arm on the Maroons fullback.

"When we run out of the tunnel, there's an energy that hits us and it's like nowhere else in the world," Cherry-Evans said after his third series win in the last four years.

"We've got plenty of footy in us, but it's our ability to defend our try line that's got us through both games."

The Blues' script was torn up when centre Trbojevic left the game with a pectoral injury, versatile backrower Cameron Murray left on the bench and hooker Damien Cook instead deployed in the unfamiliar position.

The South Sydney rake, used on the left with Stephen Crichton shifted to the right, was heavily involved but often for all the wrong reasons.

Damien Cook of the Blues playing in the centres after an early injury to Tom Trbojevic. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Twice play broke down on his edge despite the Blues having numbers, while Jeremiah Nanai stepped Cook for an early line break.

Both of Holmes' tries came in his corner, the first a grounded high ball he got his fingertips on and the second a diving effort after calming collecting a half-volley.

Winger Murray Taulagi then repeated his game-one defensive heroics, this time holding up Crichton over the line.

He then chipped inside after Harry Grant ran it on the last tackle, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow collecting the fortunate bounce for his fourth try in three Origin starts.

Finally the Blues found a reply, Cook busting the Queensland defence in broken play.

But it was a fleeting moment of respite, as Walsh again tormented Cook's right edge to put Xavier Coates over for another try before Nanai drove the final nail into the coffin.

"This is what you do in the backyard growing up as a little kid, imagining this moment and for it to be reality, it's very, very special," Collins told Channel Nine.

Payne Haas (165 run metres, 34 tackles) was immense in a beaten side while Mitch Moses looked dangerous early as he attempted to fill the injured Nathan Cleary's shoes as Blues halfback, but had little influence beyond that.

"It probably wasn't as smooth as we would have liked," Cook said.

"But you've got to give credit to Queensland; they D (defend) well and they force errors. It wasn't our night."