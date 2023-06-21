Luai, Walsh sent off for headbutting in Origin II

NSW five-eighth Jarome Luai and Queensland fullback Reece Walsh have both been sent off for head-butting one another during a melee in the final minute of the Maroons' 32-6 State of Origin II victory.

Blues winger Josh Addo-Carr found himself sin-binned for appearing to throw a punch in the fracas, which broke out after the hosts repelled a late NSW attack.

Luai, Walsh and Addo-Carr could all find themselves charged by the match review committee after an otherwise clean and classy second match of the series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Jarome Luai of the Blues and Reece Walsh of the Maroons scuffle before being sent off for head butting. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Luai and Walsh had been at the centre of the fray before teammates pulled them apart, with the Queenslander continuing to laugh and wave at Luai from afar as referee Ashley Klein mulled their punishments with the bunker.

The clock stopped with 22 seconds remaining, Klein first binning Addo-Carr for running into the fracas.

The Blues winger left the field to jeering from the crowd as he gestured to the NSW logo on his jersey.

Walsh and Luai followed, handed their more severe punishment of a send-off.

Walsh revved the crowd up on his way from the field; the result had long ago been sealed.

The incident came after Luai and Walsh had confronted one another in the series opener, with the Blues playmaker accusing the Queenslander of pulling his hair in a tackle.