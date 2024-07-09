Open Extended Reactions

The NRL season reaches the last of the Origin-stunted rounds with seven teams having a bye this weekend. That leaves you just the five games to tip correctly.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, July 11

Kayo Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Trai Fuller 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Max Plath 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Euan Aitken 13. Kenny Bromwich Bench: 14. Josh Kerr 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ray Stone 17. Sean O'Sullivan Reserves: 18. Oryn Keeley 19. Tesi Niu 20. Anthony Milford 21. Mason Teague 22. Robert Jennings

- Enter your Tipping Competition tips today with footytips.com.au

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Taane Milne 4. Richard Kennar 5. Jacob Gagai 6. Jack Wighton 7. Cody Walker 8. Davvy Moale 9. Damien Cook 10. Sean Keppie 11. Michael Chee Kam 12. Jai Arrow 13. Keaon Koloamatangi Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Tallis Duncan 16. Thomas Burgess 17. Liam Le Blanc Reserves: 18. Dion Teaupa 19. Fletcher Myers 20. Siliva Havili 21. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 22. Thomas Fletcher

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Phil Henderson, Belinda Sharpe Bunker: Liam Kennedy

Prediction: This would have been guaranteed to be an exciting clash, but it has been robbed of some star power through Origin selection and injury. Both teams lose their fullbacks, as well as a key forward or two. The Dolphins have been displaying mixed form of late, while the Rabbitohs have launched a resurgence under the guidance of interim coach Ben Hornby. This is a very tough game to pick with Latrell Mitchell's absence a major blow to the attacking prowess of the Bunnies. Perhaps the Dolphins players will have a point to prove to coach Wayne Bennett who is leaving them to join the Rabbitohs next year.

Tip: Dolphins by 8

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.67 (-2.5 $1.90) Rabbitohs $2.20 (+2.5 $1.90)

Friday, July 12

PointsBet Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Braydon Trindall 8. Royce Hunt 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Jesse Colquhoun 15. Thomas Hazelton 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Tuku Hau Tapuha 19. Chris Veaila 20. Billy Burns 21. Niwhai Puru 22. Jayden Berrell

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Alexander Lobb 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Solomona Faataape 5. Charlie Staines 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. John Bateman 12. Samuela Fainu 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Heath Mason 15. Sione Fainu 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Reuben Porter Reserves: 18. Justin Matamua 19. Tallyn Da Silva 20. Starford To'a 21. Josh Feledy 22. Jordan Miller

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Wyatt Raymond Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Sharks have been in an awful slide of late, losing last week to the Titans. They host the Tigers at home and they simply must reverse the form slump or they risk slipping out of the Top 4. The Tigers were thumped last week by the Storm, but they will put up a decent fight against the Sharks having walloped them at Leichhardt Oval earlier this year. Surely the Sharks will win this at home.

Tip: Sharks by 14

PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.44 (-7.5 $1.90) Tigers $2.80 (+7.5 $1.90)

Saturday, July 13

Cbus Super Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Beau Fermor 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Kieran Foran 8. Josiah Pahulu 9. Sam Verrills 10. Erin Clark 11. David Fifita 12. Klese Haas 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. Isaac Liu 15. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 16. Keenan Palasia 17. Phillip Sami Reserves: 18. AJ Brimson 19. Joe Stimson 20. Tanah Boyd 21. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 22. Jaylan De Groot

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Jake Tago 3. Will Penisini 4. Blaize Talagi 5. Lorenzo Mulitalo 6. Dylan Brown 7. Daejarn Asi 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Brendan Hands 10. Joe Ofahengaue 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Matt Doorey 13. Charlie Guymer Bench: 14. Matthew Arthur 15. Shaun Lane 16. Luca Moretti 17. Bryce Cartwright Reserves: 18. Makahesi Makatoa 19. Isaac Lumelume 20. Joey Lussick 21. Morgan Harper 22. Wiremu Greig

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Dan Schwass, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Peter Gough

Prediction: The Titans continued their season of upsets, knocking over the Sharks last weekend, while the Eels continued their horrible year, losing to the Rabbitohs. The Eels have named Jason Ryles as their new coach, which may give the players a lift, but they will be without star halfback Mitchell Moses, who will be on Origin duty. The Titans are actually the favourites to win this one, an unfamiliar status which may or may not see them stumble.

Tip: Titans by 10

PointsBet odds: Titans $1.52 (-5.5 $1.85) Eels $2.55 (+5.5 $1.95)