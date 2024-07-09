The NRL season reaches the last of the Origin-stunted rounds with seven teams having a bye this weekend. That leaves you just the five games to tip correctly.
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, July 11
Dolphins vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
Kayo Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)
Dolphins: 1. Trai Fuller 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Max Plath 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Euan Aitken 13. Kenny Bromwich Bench: 14. Josh Kerr 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ray Stone 17. Sean O'Sullivan Reserves: 18. Oryn Keeley 19. Tesi Niu 20. Anthony Milford 21. Mason Teague 22. Robert Jennings
Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Taane Milne 4. Richard Kennar 5. Jacob Gagai 6. Jack Wighton 7. Cody Walker 8. Davvy Moale 9. Damien Cook 10. Sean Keppie 11. Michael Chee Kam 12. Jai Arrow 13. Keaon Koloamatangi Bench: 14. Peter Mamouzelos 15. Tallis Duncan 16. Thomas Burgess 17. Liam Le Blanc Reserves: 18. Dion Teaupa 19. Fletcher Myers 20. Siliva Havili 21. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 22. Thomas Fletcher
Officials
Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Phil Henderson, Belinda Sharpe Bunker: Liam Kennedy
Prediction: This would have been guaranteed to be an exciting clash, but it has been robbed of some star power through Origin selection and injury. Both teams lose their fullbacks, as well as a key forward or two. The Dolphins have been displaying mixed form of late, while the Rabbitohs have launched a resurgence under the guidance of interim coach Ben Hornby. This is a very tough game to pick with Latrell Mitchell's absence a major blow to the attacking prowess of the Bunnies. Perhaps the Dolphins players will have a point to prove to coach Wayne Bennett who is leaving them to join the Rabbitohs next year.
Tip: Dolphins by 8
PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.67 (-2.5 $1.90) Rabbitohs $2.20 (+2.5 $1.90)
Friday, July 12
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Wests Tigers
PointsBet Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Braydon Trindall 8. Royce Hunt 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Jesse Colquhoun 15. Thomas Hazelton 16. Toby Rudolf 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele Reserves: 18. Tuku Hau Tapuha 19. Chris Veaila 20. Billy Burns 21. Niwhai Puru 22. Jayden Berrell
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Alexander Lobb 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Solomona Faataape 5. Charlie Staines 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. John Bateman 12. Samuela Fainu 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Heath Mason 15. Sione Fainu 16. Alex Seyfarth 17. Reuben Porter Reserves: 18. Justin Matamua 19. Tallyn Da Silva 20. Starford To'a 21. Josh Feledy 22. Jordan Miller
Officials
Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Daniel Luttringer, Wyatt Raymond Bunker: Ashley Klein
Prediction: The Sharks have been in an awful slide of late, losing last week to the Titans. They host the Tigers at home and they simply must reverse the form slump or they risk slipping out of the Top 4. The Tigers were thumped last week by the Storm, but they will put up a decent fight against the Sharks having walloped them at Leichhardt Oval earlier this year. Surely the Sharks will win this at home.
Tip: Sharks by 14
PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.44 (-7.5 $1.90) Tigers $2.80 (+7.5 $1.90)
Saturday, July 13
Gold Coast Titans vs. Parramatta Eels
Cbus Super Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Beau Fermor 5. Jojo Fifita 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Kieran Foran 8. Josiah Pahulu 9. Sam Verrills 10. Erin Clark 11. David Fifita 12. Klese Haas 13. Chris Randall Bench: 14. Isaac Liu 15. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 16. Keenan Palasia 17. Phillip Sami Reserves: 18. AJ Brimson 19. Joe Stimson 20. Tanah Boyd 21. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 22. Jaylan De Groot
Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Jake Tago 3. Will Penisini 4. Blaize Talagi 5. Lorenzo Mulitalo 6. Dylan Brown 7. Daejarn Asi 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Brendan Hands 10. Joe Ofahengaue 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Matt Doorey 13. Charlie Guymer Bench: 14. Matthew Arthur 15. Shaun Lane 16. Luca Moretti 17. Bryce Cartwright Reserves: 18. Makahesi Makatoa 19. Isaac Lumelume 20. Joey Lussick 21. Morgan Harper 22. Wiremu Greig
Officials
Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Dan Schwass, Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Peter Gough
Prediction: The Titans continued their season of upsets, knocking over the Sharks last weekend, while the Eels continued their horrible year, losing to the Rabbitohs. The Eels have named Jason Ryles as their new coach, which may give the players a lift, but they will be without star halfback Mitchell Moses, who will be on Origin duty. The Titans are actually the favourites to win this one, an unfamiliar status which may or may not see them stumble.
Tip: Titans by 10
PointsBet odds: Titans $1.52 (-5.5 $1.85) Eels $2.55 (+5.5 $1.95)
Brisbane Broncos vs. St George Illawarra Dragons
Suncorp Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1. Tristan Sailor 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Deine Mariner 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ezra Mam 7. Joshua Rogers 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Xavier Willison 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Tyson Smoothy Bench: 14. Blake Mozer 15. Kobe Hetherington 16. Josiah Karapani 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Vaa Semu 19. Cory Paix 20. Israel Leota
Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Moses Suli 4. Max Feagai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Jesse Marschke 8. Francis Molo 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Jack de Belin 11. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Tom Eisenhuth Bench: 14. Hame Sele 15. Luciano Leilua 16. Toby Couchman 17. Ben Murdoch-Masila Reserves: 18. Jack Bird 19. Savelio Tamale 20. Fa'amanu Brown 21. Ryan Couchman 22. Michael Molo
Officials
Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Matt Noyen, Jon Stone Bunker: Gerard Sutton
Prediction: The Broncos put up a decent fight last week before ultimately falling to the Panthers, while the Dragons were thumped by the Roosters. Both teams lose key players to Origin for this clash, but it is hard to see the Dragons winning in Brisbane without Ben Hunt. Still the Broncos have been struggling of late, so this one could go either way.
Tip: Broncos by 12
PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.45 (-7.5 $1.90) Dragons $2.75 (+7.5 $1.90)
Sunday, July 14
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Newcastle Knights
4 Pines Park, 4:05pm (AEST)
Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tommy Talau 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Toafofoa Sipley 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Josh Aloiai 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Karl Lawton 13. Nathan Brown Bench: 14. Clayton Faulalo 15. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Corey Waddell Reserves: 18. Caleb Navale 19. Aaron Schoupp 20. Dean Matterson 21. Ben Condon 22. Aitasi James
Knights: 1. Fletcher Sharpe 2. Krystian Mapapalangi 3. Dylan Lucas 4. Thomas Cant 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Will Pryce 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Adam Elliott Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Brodie Jones 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Jack Hetherington 19. Jack Cogger 20. Kyle McCarthy 21. Riley Jones 22. Thomas Jenkins
Officials
Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: David Munro, Chris Sutton Bunker: Wyatt Raymond
Prediction: Manly bounced back last week to win a golden point thriller against the Cowboys, while the Knights almost threw away their hard-fought victory over the Raiders. Both teams lose players to Origin, but the Sea Eagles lose their heart in Jake Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans. Still they do have Tom Trbojevic back playing fullback and the Knights will be without Bradman Best and the freshly returned Kalyn Ponga.
Tip: Knights by 8
PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.40 (-8.5 $1.95) Knights $3 (+8.5 $1.85)
BYE:
Bulldogs
Cowboys
Panthers
Raiders
Roosters
Storm
Warriors
