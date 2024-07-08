Hits and Misses: Blues will really miss Latrell's presence

Open Extended Reactions

The NRL weekend saw Latrell Mitchell at his best, the referees confounding belief once again, one piece of Kalyn Ponga magic in a sorry afternoon, and a milestone day for one of rugby league's toughest individuals.

Read on as ESPN takes a look back over the weekend at some of the biggest hits and misses.

HIT

Blues to miss the presence of Mitchell

Whether you like him or not Latrell Mitchell is a brilliant footballer. With 19 minutes remaining in the second half against the Eels he joined in a backline movement on the right-hand side of the field. Seeing that the backpedalling defence had allowed him just enough room, he accelerated and dived from about three metres out, knowing that the wet conditions would allow him to slide across the line. His angle of attack didn't allow space for a draw and pass to his winger, so he went himself.

Twelve minutes later, attacking down the same side with more time and more room he gave the passed the ball to put Jacob Gagai over in the corner for his second try.

Mitchell is such an imposing figure, a handful to stop and possessing all the skills to score or set up tries. New South Wales will definitely miss him for the decider, but his replacement Bradman Best has the size, speed and agility to also cause problems for a defence. What he lacks perhaps is the aura and unbridled confidence of Mitchell.

Latrell Mitchell of the Rabbitohs proves handful for the Eels defence. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

MISS

Rule implementation changes from week to week

Consistency is not a word the NRL apparently cares too much about when it comes to refereeing. Having enjoyed the benefits of multiple "six again" calls and penalties in their Round 17 victory over the Sharks, Bulldogs players and home fans were extremely frustrated when multiple infringements were ignored by the referee in their first half against the Warriors. Different referee, different week and a completely different game as far as ruck infringements were concerned.

The Warriors were first to enjoy the extra possession of a "six again" call, as the Bulldogs scrambled to keep them out and crept offside. It wasn't until five minutes to go in the first half that the Bulldogs were awarded their first, which was greeted by an almighty roar from the home crowd.

Into the second half the infringements were shared around fairly evenly until the Bulldogs levelled the scores at 12-12 at the 55th minute. From that point on, the referee put the whistle away completely, reluctant to give either team the call that would help them to victory. In the process he missed a reckless hit by Jaemen Salmon on Te Maire Martin, which has subsequently seen the Bulldogs second-rower banned for two weeks, and Reed Mahoney being a few steps offside in charging down one of the Warriors' field goal attempts.

It is frustrating for all involved as they never know what the referee will serve up each week.

HIT

Ponga's back tackle enough to win him an Origin jersey?

It is not often you see one of rugby league's best fullbacks attempt a tackle with his back to the ball runner, but that's exactly what Kalyn Ponga did to help prevent a Raiders try just before halftime. Ethan Strange cut through the Knights' line near halfway and charged downfield. Ponga fell momentarily for the right-foot step of Strange, which turned him inside out. Still, Ponga was able to back into the Raiders half and knock him off his stride just enough for the cover defence, led by Bradman Best, to catch up.

Strange regathered his feet a metre out from the line and had a chance to offload to his support, but he went himself and was held up. It was an incredible effort from Ponga who would otherwise have been disappointed with his first game back from injury. Ponga made several handling errors through the game and with the Knights holding a comfortable 16-6 lead and attacking the Raiders line he threw an awful pass that led to Kaeo Weekes streaking the length of the field for a try. It brought the score to 16-12 and placed the Knights under enormous pressure for the rest of the game.

Kalyn Ponga of the Knights tries to avoid the Raiders defence. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

MISS

If you can't out-jump them, belt them

You had to feel for Tigers winger Solomona Faataape who was completely mismatched in height with his opposite Will Warbrick. Early in the second half with the Tigers still in the contest down 16-22, Jahrome Hughes bombed towards the corner hoping to cash in on Warbrick's advantage.