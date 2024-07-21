NRLW 2024 Season preview: Who can stop the Knights?

A historic three-game State of Origin series was the perfect teaser for the upcoming National Women's Rugby League Premiership which is now just three sleeps away.

The number of teams stays the same for 2024, but the NRL is clearly focused on growth with the Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors to field teams in 2025.

With the introduction of multi-year contracts in 2023, player movement has been limited, so I'm particularly excited about some of the next generation talent that will feature this year.

Here's how the teams look heading into this season.

Parramatta Eels

Coach: Steve Georgallis

Draw: Broncos (A), Eels (H), Cowboys (A), Tigers (H), Knights (H), Dragons (H), Titans (H), Raiders (A), Roosters (H)

Last year was a real stinker for the Eels. With injuries to Rachael Pearson and Elsie Albert which kept them sidelined for most of the season and a significant suspension to Kennedy Cherrington, the Eels only had their best team on the field for 40 minutes last season.

I'm expecting a much better season this year and that they will challenge for the top four under new coach Steve Georgallis. What I'm particularly excited about is the shift for Cassey Tohi-Hiku into the halves. In the past, Tohi-Hiku has played on the wing and in the centres, but this move will see her get her hands on the footy much more. She is a talented player and I'm looking forward to seeing how she approaches the transition into the halves.

Other players to watch include Boss Kapua, who is a powerful backrower, who joined the Eels late in their 2023 campaign and Rosie Kelly, who also plays rugby union for the Black Ferns and is trying her hand in the NRLW for the first time.

Cassey Tohi-Hiku of the Eels runs the ball against the Newcastle Knights. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Wests Tigers

Coach: Brett Kimmorley

Draw: Raiders (H), Titans (A), Roosters (A), Eels (H), Broncos (H), Knights (A), Cowboys (A), Tigers (H), Sharks (A)

The Tigers will have learnt a lot from their maiden campaign in 2023. With 20 of the 29-woman squad from 2023 returning, familiarity will be an advantage.

Kezie Apps, Botille Vette-Welsh and Sarah Togatuki are the club's most experienced players and with a couple of new players emerging from the Tigers pathways their leadership will be instrumental if the Tigers want to make an impact this year.

There are a couple of players I'll be keeping an eye on. Losana Lutu missed most of last season due to injury, but was impressive in the opening rounds of the competition.

In addition, Tigers development players like Claudia Brown, Chelsea Saville and Evie McGrath were all selected in the NSW Under 19s Women's team. This has been a real strength for the Tigers; because of their long commitment to women's footy through teams in the Tarsha Gale Women's competition and Harvey Norman Women's Premiership, they have a complete pathway and players are now beginning to progress completely through that pathway.

This might not be enough for a top four finish, but I'm looking forward to seeing what the Tigers can do in 2024.

Wests Tigers star Kezie Apps. Albert Perez/Getty Images

St George Illawarra Dragons

Coach: Jamie Soward

Draw: Titans (H), Cowboys (A), Knights (A), Roosters (H), Sharks (H), Eels (A), Raiders (H), Tigers (A), Broncos (H)

I am so pumped to see Steph Hancock return to Dragons for this season. Hancock is 42 years old and can still physically match it with most women in the competition. She may have retired several times, but Hancock jokes that she's just like John Farnham with several 'Farewell Tours'.

A strength for the Dragons in 2024 is speed through players like Kimberley Hunt and Teagan Berry. Hunt is a new signing, after playing the 2023 season with the Parramatta Eels.

The other advantage the Dragons have is Raecene McGregor who is one of the steadiest and calmest halves in the game. McGregor's kicking game has also come on in leaps and bounds, which will be a valuable asset to the Dragons in their 2024 campaign.

I'll also be keeping an eye on Keele Browne, who has been at the Dragons since 2021 when she joined the club as a teenager, but her 2023 season was cut short because of an ankle injury. With the benefit of the pre-season I'm excited to see what Browne can do this year.

Dragons player Raecene McGregor. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

North Queensland Cowboys

Coach: Ricky Henry

Draw: Sharks (A), Dragons (H), Eels (H), Titans (H), Raiders (A), Broncos (A), Tigers (H), Roosters (A), Knights (H)

Last year was a wake-up call for the Cowboys who only won two games in their 2023 campaign. Plenty of changes have been made after a disappointing first season.

New coach Ricky Henry has spent the last four years coaching the Kiwi Ferns and all reports suggest that fitness has been a key part of the Cowboys pre-season preparation.

The Cowboys do have plenty of experience in their squad through Kirra Dibb, Franny Goldthorp, Tallisha Harden, Emma Manzelmann and Mackenzie Weale but they clearly have one eye on the future. All four of the Cowboys Development Contract Players from last year, Ebony Raftstrand-Smith, Lily Peacock, Libby Surha and Lillian Yarrow are now part of the top squad and my hope is that we see these four women rewarded with an NRLW debut this year.

In terms of recruitment, it doesn't come much bigger than the addition of Jakiya Whitfeld, who was a stand-out at the Tigers last year and was selected for the Australian Jillaroos at year end. Whitfeld will add some speed out wide and some explosiveness to the Cowboys' attack.

Jakiya Whitfeld has joined the Cowboys for the 2024 season. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Gold Coast Titans

Coach: Karyn Murphy

Draw: Dragons (A), Tigers (H), Broncos (A), Cowboys (A), Roosters (H), Sharks (H), Eels (A), Knights (H), Raiders (A)

The Titans were 2023's surprise packet and just fell short in the Grand Final against the Knights (despite Jaime Chapman's hattrick).

The sky is the limit for the Titans in 2024. They have a wonderful mix of experience through Brittany Breayley-Nati and Karina Brown, current international and state representatives like Taliah Fuimaono, Sienna Lofipo, Shannon Mato, Lauren Brown, Chapman, Evania Pelite and Jessika Elliston, but also their next generation of players proved themselves last year and will only improve this year.

Sienna Lofipo, Rilee Jorgensen and Destine Mino-Sinapati all made their NRLW debuts last year and were a big part of the 'junkyard dog' mentality the Titans had through the season. With another pre-season and rep footy for some of them, this is what the future of the Titans look like and coach Karyn Murphy has the experience to get the best out of them.

The Titans also have one other advantage; Brown. If a game is tight and there's an opportunity to kick a penalty or field goal, Brown is the player that I would want in my team. She's ice cool under pressure and when the games get close, you can count on her to deliver.

Karina Brown of the Titans is tackled. Matt King/Getty Images

Canberra Raiders

Coach: Darrin Borthwick

Draw: Tigers (A), Knights (H), Sharks (H), Broncos (A), Cowboys (H), Roosters (A), Dragons (A), Eels (H), Titans (H)

In 2023, the Raiders were a team that flew under the radar and I'm expecting similar for them in 2024. This is a team that will be underestimated but will be one of the teams in the mix for the top four.

I love this Raiders team because they are such a diverse mix of players. There are stalwarts of the game like Simaima Taufa and Shakiah Tungai, England representatives like Hollie-Mae Dodd, rugby union converts like Grace Kemp and serious speedsters like Madison Bartlett and Apii Nicholls. They also have a couple of new players who have progressed through the Tarsha Gale system like Jaida Faleono and Tatiana Finau and will be pushing for an NRLW debut.

A player I'll be keeping an eye on is Kemp, who is in her second season of NRLW. She played for the Blues in State of Origin and demonstrated what a powerful ball runner she is. Her combination with Taufa and Holyman will mean that the Raiders pack is one of the strongest in the NRLW.

Canberra Raiders Simaima Taufa charges into the Cowboys defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Newcastle Knights

Coach: Ben Jeffries

Draw: Roosters (H), Raiders (A), Dragons (H), Sharks (A), Eels (A), Tigers (H), Broncos (H), Titans (A), Cowboys (A)

The Knights are the team to beat. The back-to-back champions have a target on their back and with good reason.

Tamika Upton is one of the best players in the women's game and can create opportunity out of nothing; something she showed us in the 2023 Grand Final. She is joined by some other talents in the women's game including Hannah and Jesse Southwell, Olivia Higgins and Yasmin Clydesdale.

But some things have changed; most significantly they have a new coach in Ben Jeffries. Jeffries has extensive experience in the women's game including coaching the Cowboys in their inaugural campaign and also as coach of the Papua New Guinea Orchids. Given how successful former coach Ronnie Griffiths was, what changes will Jeffries implement and why did the Knights make a decision to shift?

I'm also curious to see how Jesse Southwell responds after not being selected in the 2024 Blues team. Southwell is a confident player, so I expect her to take it in her stride, but I have seen it rattle the confidence of less experienced players.

Newcastle makes my top four for 2024, but the big question is whether they can win three Premierships in a row.

Jesse Southwell of the Knights runs the ball at the Eels defence. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Sydney Roosters

Coach: John Strange

Draw: Knights (A), Broncos (H), Tigers (H), Dragons (A), Titans (A), Raiders (H), Sharks (A), Cowboys (H), Eels (A)

The Roosters are stacked with talent with some of the best players in the women's game including Corban Baxter, Isabelle Kelly, Jessica Sergis, Keeley Davis, Taryn Aitken, Millie Elliot and Olivia Kernick. All these women have represented their state and country.

Unfortunately, following the weekend trials, the Roosters have discovered they will be without Baxter after rupturing her ACL and without Brydie Parker for 6-8 weeks because of a fractured forearm.

Even so, the Roosters have boasted a squad this talented since inception. The reality is though, it has only delivered one Premiership since 2018 and some disappointing results in the finals, with the Eels knocking them out in 2022 (after the Eels only just scraped into the finals with a final round win) and then in 2023, the Titans held them to nil in the semis.

The Roosters have all the pieces to win the Premiership but can they do it? I'm curious what John Strange does to change the mentality of his squad in big games, particularly given so many of these women played in the Blues team that fell short in Origin, even though, in my view, the Blues had the better team.

Jessica Sergis of the Roosters races away to score a try. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Brisbane Broncos

Coach: Scott Prince

Draw: Eels (H), Roosters (A), Titans (H), Raiders (H), Tigers (A), Cowboys (H), Knights (A), Sharks (H), Dragons (A)

Only a fool would write off the Brisbane Broncos and their captain Ali Brigginshaw. Every year I hear whispers about Brigginshaw's decline, but every year she puts those fears to rest no matter whether it is at the club, state or international level.

Many women in this Broncos team are coming off a SOO win with Queensland including Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Destiny Brill, Julia Robinson, Keilee Joseph, Shenae Ciesiolka and Tazmin Rapana. A series they almost had no right to win, so I have no doubt this team will be confident coming into season 2024 and know that even when they may come into a clash as underdogs, that they can win the game.

I'll be keeping an eye on Gayle Broughton who is in her third season of NRLW and continues to grow in talent and skill each year. Mele Hufunga is another player I expect to take it to another level this year. Last year was her first year in the NRLW and we are only scratching the surface of what she can do.

I have the Broncos in my top four.

Gayle Broughton of the Broncos. Albert Perez/Getty Images

Cronulla Sharks

Coach: Tony Herman

Draw: Cowboys (H), Eels (A), Raiders (A), Knights (H), Dragons (A), Titans (A), Roosters (H), Broncos (A), Tigers (H)

This is another team that should be challenging for the top four in 2024 as long as the squad remains largely injury free. Not only do the Sharks have speed through players like Emma Tonegato, Jada Taylor, Tiana Penitani and Quincy Dodd, but their forward pack is full of strength and experience thanks to players like Filomina Hanisi, Ellie Johnston and Holli Wheeler.

I'm curious to see whether Tonegato remains in the halves alongside Brook Anderson; she made her intention to shift to the halves clear last year although we continue to see her shifted back to fullback for State of Origin.

A player I will be keeping an eye on is Annessa Biddle who was one a standout in her debut season last year, scoring two tries across the season and then making her debut for the Kiwi Ferns in October. She also recently signed a new contract which will see her remain at the Sharks until at least the end of 2027.