Razzle dazzle Bulldogs dismantle dire Broncos

Canterbury have turned on a simply sensational display of attacking rugby league to put a dagger deep into the heart of Brisbane's NRL finals hopes.

Their 41-16 win at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday afternoon, highlighted by a hat-trick to fullback Connor Tracey, was a tribute to the masterful plan conjured up by Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo to spin the ball to the edges at every opportunity.

"We set the scene in the first part of the game. We were really urgent to get into position and have the option to move the ball," Ciraldo said.

"I was really proud of how the guys stick to the plan and executed it."

The players, to a man, enacted it with brilliance and dismantled the Broncos who now must win all five of their remaining games to play in the post-season. Based on this woeful display in front of 42, 213 fans, they are no chance.

The Bulldogs were too strong for the Broncos. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images

"We were just flat. I can't explain why. We just weren't there for most of it," Brisbane coach Kevin Walters said.

"Maybe Origin has had a bit of an effect on the boys. We didn't find our mojo and they did. They were clearly the better side."

Canterbury, without inspirational captain Stephen Crichton, look like a team on track for finals footy and set to do damage when they get there.

They were prepared to throw the ball around to either edge early and it bore fruit with centre Bronson Xerri steaming away to score.

Half Toby Sexton has mastered the art of the short attacking kick and his sublime effort was snaffled by Tracey.

Canterbury's third try was out of the club's famous 1980s entertainers playbook.

Burton put up a bomb that was allowed to bounce. Viliame Kikau threw a 25m no-look pass to hooker Reed Mahoney. The crafty hooker chipped the ball cross-field for centre Jacob Kiraz to grab in one hand and fire out for hulking winger Jeral Skelton to make it 16-0.

Brisbane fullback Reece Walsh did it all himself from a scrum to beat Burton and Kikau and get the hosts back in it.

The Broncos had their own razzle dazzle moment on the cusp of halftime when centre Kotoni Staggs, easily their best player, collected the ball 70m out from a daring Ezra Mam grubber. That was the end of any Brisbane joy.

Dogs brute Kikau got an offload away early in the second half and then finished off another sweeping movement. Two more tries to Tracey and one to Kiraz continued the blitz.

Canterbury had lost their last seven to the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, and their previous 13 games at the venue. They put that hoodoo to bed and then then some.

For all the talk of Brisbane's attacking potency they made two line breaks, while the Bulldogs made 11.

It showcased how the Dogs are not just a side with defensive resolve.

"I feel like our attack has been ready to click for a while but it just hasn't turned into points," Ciraldo said.

"We put a lot of effort on our defence to start the season and knew our attack had to go to another level."