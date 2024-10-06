Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NRL Grand Final has been won by the incredible Penrith Panthers. Four premierships in a row, the only club to achieve the milestone in the modern era.

Read on as we take a look back over some of the biggest hits and misses.

MISS

Nine commentators disagree with bunker, each other, over Storm try

The Storm were down 10-6 into the second half when they put up an attacking kick close to the Panthers' line. Winger Will Warbrick went up and managed to bat it down directly into the arms of centre Jack Howarth, who took the few short steps he needed to crash over.

In that short amount of time the incredible Panthers defence swarmed, wrapped him up and turned him on his back. Referee Ashley Klein sent it upstairs as a no try. Countless replays were inconclusive, unless you were Channel Nine commentators Matt Thompson and Andrew Johns who both exclaimed a Storm try. Johns in particular was adamant that he could see the ball being grounded.

The bunker disagreed. It would be the last chance the Storm had to turn the tide, as they battled on with weary legs to concede another try and ultimately lose 14-6.

Jack Howarth fails to ground the ball. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

HIT

Martin has last laugh over Munster

There were revelations during the week that Cameron Munster didn't like Liam Martin. According to the story, they were in camp for the Kangaroos and Munster just couldn't take to his personality. Martin was genuinely surprised by the story as he had no idea there was a problem, but did admit that he took pleasure from targeting the Storm five-eighth in games.

Nothing changed in the Grand Final with Martin singling out Munster in both attack and defence. Martin scored a key try and set up the decisive four-pointer. The cherry on the cake came when he was awarded the Clive Churchill Medal for player of the match. I'm guessing he doesn't much care what Munster thinks of him.

Liam Martin of the Panthers celebrates his try. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

MISS

Multi punters cry out in vain as To'o leaves

I don't know exactly how many, but I would suggest there would be tens of thousands of multis placed on the grand final which included an anytime try scored by Panthers winger Brian To'o. The cries of anguish from disgruntled punters could almost be heard above the din of the crowd as To'o hobbled from the field in the second half with a knee injury, having not scored a try.

That wound was pretty fresh when a fist full of salt was thrown into it thanks to a try in the corner from Paul Alamoti. Alamoti had been shifted to the right wing to take To'o's place. All good if Alamoti was in your multi, I guess.

HIT

Papenhuyzen error saved by supreme Katoa effort

After Sunia Turuva crossed wide for the Panthers try on the end of a slick backline movement, Ryan Papenhuyzen sent the kick-off sailing out on the full. At the end of the ensuing set of six, Turuva chased through on a Jarome Luai grubber kick, which bounced up perfectly into the charging winger's arms. He was set to cross for his double, when a desperation effort from Storm backrower Eliesa Katoa knocked the ball from his grasp.

It was one of those enormous efforts that go on to define a grand final and often decide who wins and who loses.

Eliesa Katoa of the Storm is tackled by the Storm defence. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

MISS

Panthers last tackle panic plays

It didn't look typical of the three-time premiers and may not have been deliberate, but the Panthers were caught several times on the last tackle in the first half. Each time, instead of setting for an attacking kick, they instead tossed the ball around like the local Under 8s looking for someone to do something effective. The Storm defence was too good on each occasion, scrambling to snuff out the play. Whether or not the ploy was to eliminate the risk of giving the Storm a seven-tackle set, it looked like panic footy.

In the 23rd minute it indirectly led to the first try of the game to the Storm, as they handed the ball over on the Storm 20 metre line after some hot potato work amounted to nothing. The Storm marched their way down the ground and Harry Grant took on the blind side defence to crash over.

HIT

The Kid LAROI rocks a dead pigeon

The pre-game entertainment went down well with The Kid LAROI performing a mix of familiar tunes and his own hits. Dancing about on the large centerfield stage with his band rocking the stands, he might not have been everyone's first choice and he certainly lacked a bit of Katy Perry's showmanship.

What he did have was a microphone with what looked to be a dead pigeon mounted on it. I'm not sure the broadcasters would have been too happy to have his face obscured throughout by the unusual decoration. But hey, sometime you just have to let The Kid, be The Kid.

The Kid LAROI performs before the 2024 NRL Grand Final. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

MISS

Munster takes a bite out of defender

With just six minutes remaining in the game, Paul Alamoti had Cameron Munster wrapped up on the ground with his forearm across the Storm star's mouth. Alamoti stood and showed his forearm to referee Klein, indicating that he has been bitten.

Klein asked the bunker to have a look and replays showed Munster chomping down, immediately suggesting that he was suffering under the pressure of Alamoti's arm. The Panthers were awarded a penalty and Munster was placed on report.

HIT

Kamikamica leads from the kick-off

Tui Kamikamica had some enormous boots to fill following the suspension of Nelson Asofa-Solomona, and he wasn't shy in stepping forward. Penrith sent the opening kick-off down his way and he wound up from the dead ball line for the first hit-up.

At full pace he charged into the pink wall confronting him. He momentarily bent it slightly before it combined to drive him backwards. By the 15th minute he had already made 15 tackles.

Still the Panthers were not about to let the Storm middles rest, continuously turning the ball inside to keep them on the move. Kamikamica and his fellow front rowers were out of steam by the time the second half reached its peak.