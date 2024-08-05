NRL Round 22 Hits and Misses: Tigers fans dismayed by Olam send-off

Open Extended Reactions

This week we saw more refereeing inconsistency, this time with high shots, two Bulldogs superstars dominate the scoreboard, and the Warriors serve up a massive slap in the face for their loyal fans.

Read on as we take a look back over some of the biggest hits and misses.

MISS

No medals awarded at Leichhardt

Forget the Olympics in Paris, Thursday night footy was on and Channel 9's main HD channel was off to Leichhardt Oval -- in New South Wales and Queensland -- for the blockbuster between the Cowboys and the Tigers. There were no medals on offer for this Round 22 clash, but the NRL broadcast rights are coming up for renewal and Channel 9 knows what side their bread is buttered on.

Right up until the 10th minute of the second half, with the Cowboys leading 20-14 and the Tigers looking threatening, this game was worthy of displacing a bit of Parisian morning mayhem. And then Tigers centre Justin Olam hit Cowboys forward Heilum Luki so hard that his head nearly came off. Replays weren't exactly clear on the actual point of contact, which could have been the ball or shoulder, but the bunker was in no doubt, instructing the referee to send Olam for an early shower. The Tigers were forced to add a send-off to their league-topping 15 sin bins for the year. At that point it was time to find the Olympic golf on 9Now, because this game was over.

Alarmingly for the Cowboys though, they allowed the 12-man Tigers to more than double their score in the final 30 minutes, going on to win 48-30 in a performance that would not have pleased their coach.

Justin Olam of the Tigers is sent off by referee Chris Butler. James Gourley/Getty Images

HIT

Top Dogs return to dominate the scoreboard

Last week the Bulldogs smashed the Broncos 41-16 in Brisbane. It was an impressive display of expansive attacking football, but there were several opportunities that could have been tries if not for poor finishing. They were missing one of the best finishers in the game, in Josh Addo-Carr, as well as the best centre in the game in Stephen Crichton.

On their return to the team against the Raiders at Belmore, the pair proved how much their presence sharpens the Bulldogs' backline. Between them they scored all four of the Bulldogs tries. Crichton scored two down the right-hand side of the field and even found himself on Addo-Carr's left-hand side of the field to provide an assist for one of the Foxx's two tries.

Kogarah will be full to overflowing next week as the Bulldogs take on the Dragons, with both teams enjoying the kind of revival that has all their fans up and about.

MISS

Look away Tigers fans

If Wests Tigers fans thought they were hard done by with the send-off of Justin Olam, events that transpired across the weekend would not have filled them with any joy.

Roosters centre Joseph Manu was sent to the sin bin and placed on report for a similar shoulder to the head shot against the Dolphins. Replays weren't conclusive either, but he certainly made solid contact.

Melbourne's Nelson Asofa-Solomona was also guilty of a similar shot to the head against the Dragons. He was penalised, placed on report and left on the field.

Penrith's Izack Tago also hit Kalyn Ponga high and with force in another similar incident on Sunday. He was placed on report and allowed to stay on the field.

Of the four, Olam faces a three-week ban, Manu, Asofa-Solomona and Tago have been hit with fines. Sure every tackle is different, but to the fans, the on-field punishments are way too inconsistent.

MISS

Warriors players should hang their heads in shame

Every Warriors fan present for Friday's debacle against the Eels should have been handed their money back, an extra $100 and a sincere apology. In yet another must win game, with the stands packed with their loyal followers, they completely capitulated against the cellar-dwelling Eels.

Parramatta played some good football, leaving their fans wondering where they had been hiding that ability all year, but the Warriors, with everything to play for, were extremely disappointing.

The late fightback after the Eels stopped playing, only rubbed salt into the fans' wounds. Too little, too late, and the atrocious goal kicking is indicative of a team that just doesn't seem to care about getting any of the little things right.

HIT

Brilliant sleight of hand from Sloan

Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan bounced back from being dropped last week to score a brilliant individual try during the upset victory over the Storm.

With the scores locked at 6-6 in the 29th minute Sloan burst into the clear near halfway and set sail for fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen. Too quick for any support to keep up, Sloan moved the ball to the tip of his fingers out in front in the slightest of dummies to kick over the top. The brilliant anticipation skills of Papenhuyzen proved to be his undoing as he turned briefly to being his pursuit of the kick which never came. Sloan instead tucked the ball back under his arm, swerved and accelerated past the Storm fullback to score near the posts.

The Dragons went on to beat the Storm in Melbourne for the first time in 25 years. It keeps their race for the finals well and truly alive.

MISS

Obstructing someone not in a position to be obstructed

Referee Gerard Sutton found a new reason to confound fans during the Roosters' win over the Dolphins in Perth. With the Roosters working their way out from their own half, rugby-bound Joseph Suaali'i took a run and started skipping about looking for a gap in the defensive line. He came towards the centre of the field but had to stop and go back because James Tedesco had overrun him and was in the Dolphins line. One of the Dolphins grabbed and shoved Tedesco as Suaali'i ran back away from the situation.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Sutton decided blow a penalty for obstruction even though Suaali'i never went behind Tedesco and any defender in contact with Tedesco was never in the hunt to make a tackle on the ball carrier. No one could work out how anyone one was obstructed from doing anything. As Tedesco tried to find out what the penalty was for, the time to lodge a challenge expired.

With the Roosters still scratching their heads and with the aid of a couple of "six again" calls, the Dolphins crossed for two quick tries to take the score from 18-6 down to 18-18.

With 12 minutes to go Sutton tried to resurrect the disruptor rule after a Dolphins short kickoff. He penalised Jack Bostock for the infringement which most had thought to be extinct. The Dolphins challenged the call and the bunker dismissed the call as Bostock had clearly challenged for the ball in the air.

MISS

Flying Shark blows try

Sometimes a winger can score in the corner without the spectacular acrobatics. Sometimes a winger will put on the spectacular dive unnecessarily and in the case of Cronulla's Samuel Stonestreet get it completely wrong.

With halftime approaching and the Rabbitohs leading 6-4, the Sharks spread the ball to the left as they threatened the line. Stonestreet looked to be clear of any cover defence and yet decided to launch himself for a spectacular one-handed put down, with his legs in the air collecting the corner post. On close review the ball slipped from his hand before being grounded. It was debatable whether he maintained contact with his little finger, but the bunker decided there was no downward pressure.

He made up for the slip, scoring the first try of the second half as the Sharks ran away with the win.