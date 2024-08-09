Penrith score three tries in four minutes to stun Eels

Open Extended Reactions

Penrith have pulled off an NRL comeback for the ages, scoring three tries in four minutes to beat a shell-shocked Parramatta 36-34 at CommBank Stadium.

In a truly remarkable finish, Parramatta looked certain for victory when they led 34-20 with seven minutes left against a 12-man Penrith with Liam Martin in the sin-bin.

But Penrith would not be denied, as Nathan Cleary and Brian To'o took charge to help the Panthers score three times in as many sets to win the match.

The win keeps the Panthers within two points of Melbourne at the top of the ladder, meaning next Thursday's blockbuster between the sides could determine the minor premiership.

Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Penrith are likely to be without Scott Sorensen after he suffered a hamstring injury early on Friday night.

Martin was also put on report for dangerous contact for kicking Deajarn Asi, while Jarome Luai was accused of putting his knee into Will Penisini's head in a tackle.

The Panthers were poor for 73 minutes on Friday night, and Parramatta played close to their best game of the season.

But for the umpteenth time during this Panthers dynasty, Ivan Cleary's men showed they are never dead in a match.

To'o was the catalyst for the comeback, doing well to get a ball out of his own in-goal with seven minutes left as Penrith got trapped in a corner.

From a penalty a few plays later, the Panthers winger stepped past two defenders to score and offer Penrith the faintest of hopes.

At the end of the next set and with Martin back on the field, Cleary chased through on his own shallow kick and regathered a loose ball, before sending it out wide for Sunia Turuva to score.

And with the game back in the balance, Daine Laurie was able to break into clear space from within his own half and send Izack Tago over the line.

Cleary superbly nailed the ensuing kick from close to the sideline, and suddenly Penrith had the lead.

Parramatta had a late chance to send the match to golden point with a Clint Gutherson penalty kick, but the Eels captain hooked it left from 15 metres in from touch.

The result means Parramatta remain in a battle with Wests Tigers to avoid the wooden spoon, while Penrith are one step closer to wrapping up a home final with a top-two spot.

Still, Ivan Cleary will believe his men need to be better to beat Melbourne next week as they defended poorly, made several errors and gave away nine penalties.

The signs were there early on Friday night when Laurie spilled the ball on Penrith's first possession of the game.

Teenage star Blaize Talagi then gave Penrith a glimpse of what he will be able to offer them next year, when he sliced through to score Parramatta's first after 79 seconds.

The Eels centre then put Sean Russell over for Parramatta's next, before both sides turned the match into a point-scoring frenzy.