NRL Round 23 Hits and Misses: No winner in Flanagan biting incident

This week we saw a Dragon bite the nose of a Dog, a veteran Knight turn on the magic feet for a try, a Dolphin virtually admit to a forward pass that ultimately cost the Warriors a win, and the Storm's form slump continue.

Read on as we take a look back over some of the biggest hits and misses.

MISS

No winners in Flanagan bite case

Dragons five-eighth Kyle Flanagan has been sent directly to the NRL Judiciary to answer to the change of Dangerous Contact, after Stephen Crichton lodged a complaint with referee Gerald Sutton midway through the second half at Kogarah.

Video footage of the incident shows Crichton on top of Flanagan following a tackle. Crichton, for whatever reason, is seen pressing his face firmly against Flanagan's whose arms are pinned as he struggles to get to his feet an play the ball. The uncomfortable closeness and contact ends with Flanagan closing his mouth around Crichton's nose and Crichton pulling away with his proboscis looking a little worse for the encounter.

Kyle's dad, Dragons' head coach Shane Flanagan, believed his son was innocent of biting, a despised and often heavily punished act.

"Kyle said he didn't do it - and I believe him," Flanagan told The Daily Telegraph.

"He's not that type of person. Crichton can say whatever he wants. He shoved his head in Kyle's face on the ground. They're saying he bit him ... come on.

"Kyle's fine - he's not worried about it."

Kyle Flanagan is likely to receive several weeks suspension, but his defence will argue that he felt threatened by the pressure of Crichton's head on his face and had only one way to end the situation. Historically, however, the argument that the body part was placed in the mouth therefore the bite was unavoidable, has not carried much weight.

Kyle Flanagan of the Dragons makes a tackle against the Bulldogs. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

HIT

Sharp play from Gagai gifts Sharpe his fourth try

Knights winger Fletcher Sharpe had a day out against the Tigers, scoring four tries, but his fourth was all the work of veteran centre Dane Gagai.

Gagai took a pass on halfway, he sliced through the defence, stepped of his right foot, his left foot and his right foot again. By the time he was finished the dazzling footwork he had three Tigers defenders wrapped around his little finger, almost literally. As fullback Jahream Bula joined the attempted tackle, Gagai flicked a perfect pass onto the chest of Sharpe who ran over untouched. It was the perfect combination of sheer pace and blinding deception from Gagai.

Fletcher Sharpe and Dane Gagai celebrate a Knights try. Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

MISS

Ask Jake if his try assist was a forward pass

The best try of the Dolphins' first half came when Jake Averillo put in a skip step near halfway before skirting his opponent and haring off downfield. As he drew the fullback his support on the inside had moved slightly ahead of him, but he shot him the ball anyway. Not only did the pass look forward, but Averillo gave it away, snapping his head around to see where the touch judge was and whether he had stopped to signify a forward pass.

The on-field officials found nothing wrong with the pass and Kodi Nikorima raced away to give the Dolphins a 20-6 advantage at the break. At that point it looked as though it would be just one of many Dolphins tries against the listless Warriors, but a second half resurgence saw the game go to golden point extra time. The Dolphins were able to slot over a match-winning field goal, making the first half forward pass by Averillo a very expensive officiating miss.