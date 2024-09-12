Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane' top-30 squad for 2025 is taking shape, with veteran duo Martin Taupau and Deloiuse Hoeter both given lifelines for next season.

After finishing a disappointing 12th this year the Broncos are in the midst of a season review, and players have had their post-season interviews with coach Kevin Walters.

AAP has been told that prop Taupau and outside back Hoeter, who were off-contract at the end of this season, have been informed they will be extended for next year.

Walters values their talent and experience and the depth they will bring to a largely young squad.

Taupau, 35, was out of the side for nine weeks this season before returning against the Warriors in Round 17, when he was one of the best players on the field in a 32-16 loss while the Broncos were without their State of Origin players.

Martin Taupau will play on at the Broncos next year. Russell Freeman/Getty Images

The former Manly forward played the last 10 games of the season with vim to earn a new deal.

At the end of July Taupau spoke of his determination to secure another contract.

"I've invested a lot of time and money into keeping my body in good nick," he said.

"People say I've wound back the clock, but the clock hasn't stopped ticking.

"The only thing I can control is playing great football and things will work out."

Hoeter, 30, debuted for Wests Tigers in 2015, but spent seven seasons out of the NRL before he played for the Broncos in 2022.

He has played just eight games in three seasons, but this year was a write-off after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in April.

Hoeter is highly respected by the playing group and did an excellent job last year in the run to the grand final whenever he was called upon.

The Broncos re-signed 28-year-old playmaker Josh Rogers until the end of 2026 and upgraded his development contract for this year to a top squad deal.

They have also secured highly rated teenage half Coby Black until the end of 2026. Black played for Souths-Logan in the Queensland Cup this year until breaking his thumb. He was also on a development contract, but will join the top squad in 2025.

The official NRL contract list also has Queensland under-19s representative Israel Leota listed as moving from a Broncos development deal to the top 30 in 2025. Leota is a powerhouse outside back

The Broncos will lose fullback Tristan Sailor to St Helens next year, and winger Jordan Pereira has retired.

Veteran Corey Oates and young gun outside back Josiah Karapani have not been offered new deals with the club at this stage.

The Broncos have given rugged forward Kobe Hetherington, on contract until the end of 2025, permission to negotiate with other clubs.

Parramatta prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard was released from the final year of his contract this week, and while the Broncos had interest in him, AAP has been told no contact with his management had been made.

Campbell-Gillard is not expected to play for Brisbane, with salary-cap constraints a major factor.