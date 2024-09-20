Victor Radley will return for the Sydney Roosters' semifinal against Manly in a reprieve from the injury crisis that threatens the side's NRL premiership hopes.

Radley's rapid-fire three-week recovery from a fractured scapula looks set to help the Roosters recapture the physical intensity they missed in last week's qualifying-final loss to Penrith.

Coach Trent Robinson included Radley in his extended squad on Tuesday, a sign he was close to recovering, and confirmed on Friday he would return to a side still missing Sam Walker and Brandon Smith.

"He's right to go," Robinson said on Friday morning.

"He's got one more thing to tick off this morning but he'll be ready to go."

Victor Radley of the Roosters passes against the Bulldogs. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Radley is set to come onto the Roosters' right edge, having switched to the second row this season after years playing predominantly as a middle forward.

Bench forward Siua Wong appears the likeliest man to drop out of the 17 when the Roosters finalise their team ahead of Saturday night's sudden-death clash at Allianz Stadium.

Radley was hopeful he could return quickly from the injury he suffered during the loss to Canberra in round 26, when key players Smith and Walker also went down with serious injuries.

Robinson is pleased to have Radley back on deck but wasn't always confident he would recover in time to face the Sea Eagles.

"I wasn't," Robinson said.

"I hardly gave it any energy to when he was going to be back or not.