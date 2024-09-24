Open Extended Reactions

And then there were four teams left in the battle to win the 2024 NRL premiership. This week we see the Storm take on the Roosters in Melbourne, while the Panthers battle the Sharks at Homebush, to decide the two grand finalists.

Friday, September 27

AAMI Park, 7:50pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Alec MacDonald Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Kane Bradley 20. Lazarus Vaalepu 21. Joe Chan 22. Sualauvi Faalogo

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 4. Joseph Manu 5. Dominic Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Spencer Leniu 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Nat Butcher 17. Terrell May Reserves: 18. Zach Dockar-Clay 19. Siua Wong 20. Fetalaiga Pauga 21. Jake Elliott 22. Michael Jennings

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Phil Henderson, David Munro Bunker: Wyatt Raymond

Prediction: The Roosters blew the Sea Eagles off the park last week in the first half. They took advantage of their powerful forwards to create the space for their halves and for veteran captain James Tedesco to run amok. Forward leader Jared Waerea-Hargreaves managed to keep himself off the charges sheet and will be keen to mix it with the Storm forwards. Victor Radley will carry his fractured scapula into another big game with the help of pain killers. Connor Watson and Sandon Smith have had another week to fit into their roles. The Roosters head into this one as good as they could expect to be.

Melbourne Storm's superstar spine is finding form. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The Storm enjoyed last week off, after taking care of the Sharks in Week 1 of the finals. Their superstar spine is starting to come together in a formidable manner that could see them go all the way this year. They will have to win this one in the forwards first and their pack is arguably down on big name stars when compared to the Roosters, but that has always been the Storm way. Coach Craig Bellamy knows how to get the best out of his no-name forwards, who work together as a unit more powerful than the sum of its individual parts.

AAMI Park should be packed to the rafters on the eve of the AFL Grand Final. They might even have some Swans and Lions fans snapping up some tickets to make a two-day football festival of the weekend. After being smacked by the Panthers in the corresponding game last season, the Storm will be focussed on taking that extra step to another grand final appearance. They won't have this all their own way, but should prevail at home.

Tip: Storm by 8

PointsBet odds: Storm $1.28 (-10.5 $1.90) Roosters $3.70 (+10.5 $1.90)

Saturday, September 28

Accor Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Henry 17. Matt Eisenhuth 18. Casey McLean Reserves: 19. Trent Toelau 20. Scott Sorensen 21. Daine Laurie 22. Luke Sommerton

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Siosifa Talakai 15. Jack Williams 16. Royce Hunt 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Daniel Atkinson 19. Braden Hamlin-Uele 20. Mawene Hiroti 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Samuel Stonestreet

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Matt Noyen, Chris Sutton Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Sharks won their game against the Cowboys last week thanks largely to their first half defence. While preventing the Cowboys from scoring, they were able to exploit their defensive lapses to build an unassailable lead. They will have to be at their very best to stifle the Panthers' attacking weapons and they'll need to be extremely patient in attack, as the Panthers will not leak points like the Cowboys did.

The reigning premiers have had two more weeks to work on Nathan Cleary's shoulder and all the other niggling injuries the team have been managing. There are absolutely no concerns about them being stale, as they have trod this path three of the past four years on their way to the grand final. They have their processes figured out and the mountain of finals experience makes the whole thing seem somewhat routine.

The Sharks are a hard team to nail down, the knock on them all year has been an inability to beat the teams above them on the ladder. So far this finals series they have stuck to that script, losing to the Storm before knocking over the Cowboys. They will have to play 80 of their finest minutes of football to upset the Panthers. I just can't see them doing it.

Tip: Panthers by 10

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.23 (-11.5 $1.85) Sharks $4.15 (+11.5 $1.95)

