Here we are, the decider, the day we determine the 2024 NRL Premiers and it promises to be an almighty battle between this year's two best teams. The Panthers are looking to make it four on the trot, while the Storm are hoping to end their reign.

Sunday, October 6

Accor Stadium, 7:30pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Christian Welch 16. Lazarus Vaalepu 17. Alec MacDonald Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Joe Chan 20. Kane Bradley 21. Tepai Moeroa 22. Sualauvi Faalogo

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Henry 17. Matt Eisenhuth Reserves: 18. Casey McLean 19. Scott Sorensen 20. Trent Toelau 21. Daine Laurie 22. Luke Sommerton

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: David Munro, Chris Sutton Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: The two best teams of the 2024 NRL season fittingly meet in the game that will determine this year's premiers. The Storm, who finished the season four points clear to claim the minor premiership, have really found form of late with each member of their superstar spine playing excellent football.

Halfback Jahrome Hughes has been the league's best player all year, but Cameron Munster and Ryan Papenhuyzen have missed large parts of the year through injury and are only just starting to find top form now. Munster, in particular, returned from his groin issues and looked a little lost and ineffective initially. In the last couple of weeks he has really started to make his presence felt, in an unpredictable and ever-dangerous manner.

With Harry Grant controlling the ruck, Hughes in career-best form and Munster and Papenhuyzen proving more dangerous with every touch of the ball, the Storm present the Panthers with their biggest challenge so far in this almighty run of success. Remembering that the last time the Panthers lost a grand final it was against the Storm.

The Panthers welcomed Nathan Cleary back from injury and he took up where he left off, proving himself to be one of the greatest halfbacks in the game. In his absence Jarome Luai stepped up to take control and out of it found some of his best form. He has carried that through Cleary's return to build their formidable partnership back to its highest levels.

Storm forward Tui Kamikamica is stopped by the Panthers defence. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

In the engine room, the Storm will be a big man short with Nelson Asofa-Solomona serving his ban. Craig Bellamy has named Tui Kamikamica as his replacement, a big-body no nonsense prop who will do the job, perhaps with a bit more discipline than Asofa-Solomona. Their underrated back row of Shawn Blore, Eliesa Katoa and Trent Loiero have developed into one of the league's most effective.

The Storm's unheralded outside backs are capable of finishing off whatever the spine conjures up. They play as a team, work hard in defence, minimise errors and apply constant pressure to their opposition.

The Panthers' pack is a well-oiled machine with each cog defensively impeccable and all capable of bending the line. In captain Isaah Yeo they have the perfect leader, stoic in defense and gifted with ball-playing skills the envy of most halves. Up front Moses Leota and James Fisher-Harris are a fearsome duo who make plenty of metres in between dealing out the punishing defence. Hooker Mitch Kenny is a dynamo out of dummy half, and defensively around the ruck.

This game is as evenly poised as the comparative abilities of two spines would suggest. Dylan Edwards, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary and Mitch Kenny up against Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant. State of Origin and international talent on show, both sets determined to take home the big prize.

With some doubt still circulating about the fitness of Cleary's shoulder, I'm going to stick to the policy I developed halfway through this tipping season - never tip against the Storm. In a game that could be decided by the bounce of a ball, the blow of a whistle or some freakish piece of individual talent, I think the Storm may just prevail and end the Panthers' run of premierships.

Tip: Storm by 4

