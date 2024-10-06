Open Extended Reactions

Jahrome Hughes has added the Players' Champion award to his Dally M Medal, voted the best player in the NRL in 2024 by his peers.

Hours before the NRL grand final against Penrith, Hughes became the first Melbourne player in history to win the players' union's major men's honour.

Sydney Roosters captain Isabelle Kelly claimed the women's award, also hours before she was due to lead her side in the NRLW grand final against Cronulla.

Both Hughes and Kelly have been standouts this season.

Hughes' maiden Dally M Medal on Wednesday night came after a season in which he took charge of the Storm's attack.

The No.7 then flourished upon Cameron Munster's return from injury, with the pair's combination a big part of the reason they finished first on the ladder and are in the decider.

The Kiwi halfback beat out fellow finalists in Roosters second-rower Angus Crichton, Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake and Canterbury centre Stephen Crichton for the latest award.

Jahrome Hughes has added the Players' Champion award to his Dally M Medal, while Sydney Roosters captain Isabelle Kelly claimed the women's award, hours before the duo take to the pitch for their respective grand finals. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"This is a massive honour for me to be voted the Players' Champion," Hughes said.

"I really hold this in high regard, and I think it is definitely one of the best individual accolades you can get.

I'm so honoured to be able to receive it, and just to get the praise from the players that you go against week in, week out.

"For them to vote for this, it is truly massive for myself. I'm super grateful and really honoured to win the Players' Champion."

Voting for the Players' Champion awards is done at the end of each regular season, on a 3-2-1 system open to all contracted NRL and NRLW players for their respective competition.

Kelly's award was also her first, following a year in which she shifted from fullback to the halves and then to centre for the Roosters.

The NSW State of Origin star was expected to feature prominently in the Dally M race last week, but was outgunned by her Roosters teammate Olivia Kernick.

But in the eyes of the players, Kelly has now risen to No.1 in the women's game after a season in which she broke the line nine times and averaged 198 metres per game.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

She won the players' award ahead of fellow finalists Kernick, Parramatta's Abbi Church, Brisbane's Julia Robinson and Newcastle's Tamika Upton.

"Looking at the calibre of players who have won this award before is super special for me," Kelly said.

"Being voted by the wider playing group is something that I am honoured with and I'm really grateful for all the girls who voted for me."

"When you look at those (previous winners), they've been pioneers within our women's game.

"To be alongside them and have my name with theirs is a massive honour and something I don't take very lightly and something that I am super proud of."