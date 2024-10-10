Open Extended Reactions

Parramatta captain Clint Gutherson is free to negotiate with rival NRL clubs after the Eels granted the fullback permission to test his value on the open market.

Gutherson is off contract at the end of 2025 and was free to officially field offers for the 2026 campaign from November 1 of this year.

But incoming Parramatta coach Jason Ryles has waived that, effectively giving the longstanding Eels skipper to engage in talks with other clubs immediately.

Ryles has suggested Gutherson's future heading into 2025 may lie as a utility and the Eels were therefore unable to offer him a long-term deal until they had seen him adapt to that role.

The incoming Parramatta coach said in an interview earlier this year that Gutherson was "one of the biggest effort players in the competition" and was a "big part" of his plans. .

Parramatta are unlikely to release Gutherson for next season although their captain has been heavily linked with a move to St George Illawarra.

Gutherson has repeatedly stated he has no concerns over where he plays but the 30-year-old would undoubtedly command a greater value if he could find a club willing to deploy him as a fullback.

"I couldn't care less (where I play), I've said it my whole career," Gutherson said in July.

"I just love playing, whether it's off the bench, on the wing, anywhere. I just love playing footy, and from the get-go I've always said I'll move if the coach thinks it's right."