New Zealand hero Shaun Johnson has the chance for the perfect sign-off to his rugby league career after coming out of retirement to replace Jahrome Hughes in the Pacific Championships.

The superstar halfback bowed out from the NRL after 268 first-grade games, throwing the winning pass for the Warriors in his final appearance against Cronulla in late August.

The 34-year-old had marked himself as unavailable for the Kiwis' Pacific Championship campaign that begins against Australia on October 27, and has not played for New Zealand since 2019.

But the neck injury Hughes suffered during Melbourne's charge to the grand final left new Kiwis coach Stacey Jones short on options.

Fellow Kiwi playmakers Te Maire Martin, Dylan Brown, and Kieran Foran are all unavailable through injury, leaving Jones to send a distress call to the greatest Kiwi player of a generation.

"On top of all the other withdrawals it was a big setback to lose Jahrome but that has now turned into a real positive with Shaun deciding to step in," Jones said.

"He originally said he wouldn't be available after announcing his retirement from the NRL but, with Jahrome being ruled out, Shaun didn't hesitate when asked to help out his country.

"He'll bring so much to the camp through his presence together with his experience and his leadership."

Johnson enjoyed a distinguished representative career, most notably winning the 2014 Golden Boot award after guiding the Kiwis to victory in the Four Nations final against Australia that year.

He has played 32 Tests for the Kiwis to date and last appeared during the Lions' tour of New Zealand in 2019.

Newly-minted Dally M Medallist Hughes was ruled out earlier on Thursday, four days after his NRL season ended with the Storm's grand final loss to Penrith.

He had appeared the side's' biggest trump card against an Australian side undergoing regeneration since last year's heavy loss to the Kiwis in the Pacific Championships final.

"Jahrome is understandably shattered and we really feel for him," Jones said.

"He has had an outstanding year and he was going to play a key role for the Kiwis again.

"He was desperate to play and we thought, with some time on our side, he would come right with treatment, but he has since received medical advice that he won't be ready to play."

As well as the absence of Hughes, Brown, Foran and Martin, Jones is without winger Ronaldo Mulitalo, hookers Brandon Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King and props Moses Leota and Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Utility and former Golden Boot winner Joey Manu is also unavailable following his move to rugby union.