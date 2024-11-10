Jillaroos thrash NZ to win rugby league's Pacific Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Australia have reasserted their status as the heavyweights of international women's rugby league, thrashing New Zealand 24-4 in the Pacific Cup final as revenge for last year's decider.

The pressure was on the Jillaroos this Pacific Championships following that shock loss to the Kiwi Ferns in the 2023 final, and some controversial selection calls since.

Brad Donald's side responded by going almost the entire series without conceding a point, with only a suspect Leianne Tufuga try on Sunday preventing them from recording three consecutive clean sheets for the first time.

The Jillaroos celebrate with trophy after winning the 2024 Pacific Cup. Izhar Khan/Getty Images

At CommBank Stadium, the Jillaroos' left edge set the tone for a dominant showing that would have been even more one-sided had Tarryn Aiken kicked more than two of five goal attempts.

Halfback Aiken was the Jillaroos' best, sending the final pass for Julia Robinson to score the opening try when Shanice Parker rushed in. It was Robinson's seventh four-pointer of the series.

When Aiken stepped past Apii Nicholls and Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa en route to the tryline 10 minutes after half-time, the Jillaroos were 24 points ahead and looked unlikely to be chased down.

Aiken could have had another try in the shadows of half-time after a chip and chase narrowly cleaned up by Nicholls.

Tamika Upton showcased some of her own brilliant best, cashing in when Nicholls could not control the star fullback's grubber kick.