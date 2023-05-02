Well here we are, Magic Round, the much-copied NRL initiative to play every game in the one venue, despite annual concerns over the condition of the Suncorp Stadium turf. We start the round with the Bulldogs vs. Raiders and Sea Eagles vs. Broncos on Friday night, reach a peak when the Storm face the Rabbitohs and finish off the festival of footy with the Eels taking on the Titans.

Friday, May 4

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Canberra Raiders, Suncorp Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Declan Casey 6. Josh Reynolds 7. Matt Burton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Tevita Pangai Junior 11. Corey Waddell 12. Jacob Preston 13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner Bench: 14. Karl Oloapu 15. Jayden Okunbor 16. Franklin Pele 17. Samuel Hughes Reserves: 19. Kurtis Morrin 20. Jackson Topine 21. Harrison Edwards 22. Kyle Flanagan 23. Blake Wilson

Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Xavier Savage 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider 19. James Schiller 20. Trey Mooney 21. Corey Harawira-Naera 22. Peter Hola

Verdict: The Bulldogs pulled off a gutsy win over the Dragons last week, while the Raiders won a one-point thriller against the Dolphins. Both teams will be very keen to keep their winning momentum going, with the Raiders possibly having more troops available for this clash.

Tip: Raiders by 10

TAB odds: Bulldogs $2.40 (+4.5 $1.85) Raiders $1.58 (-4.5 $1.95)

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Brisbane Broncos, Suncorp Stadium, 8:05pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Brad Parker 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Cooper Johns 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Sean Keppie 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Kelma Tuilagi 13. Josh Aloiai Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Ben Trbojevic 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Aaron Woods Reserves: 18. Samuela Fainu 19. Kaeo Weekes 20. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 21. Christian Tuipulotu 22. Ben Condon

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Cory Paix 15. Corey Jensen 16. Keenan Palasia 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Deine Mariner 19. Xavier Willison 20. Jock Madden 21. Delouise Hoeter 22. Kobe Hetherington

Verdict: The Sea Eagles were very disappointing at home last week, losing to the Titans, while the Broncos suffered their second loss of the season, crushed by the Rabbitohs. The Broncos won't want to start a mid-season slump before the State of Origin period, and should rebound to win this one.

Tip: Broncos by 8

TAB odds: Sea Eagles $3.40 (+10.5 $1.90) Broncos $1.32 (-10.5 $1.90)

Saturday, May 5

New Zealand Warriors vs. Penrith Panthers, Suncorp Stadium, 7:55pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Marcelo Montoya 4. Adam Pompey 5. Edward Kosi 6. Dylan Walker 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Bayley Sironen 15. Josh Curran 16. Demitric Sifakula 17. Tom Ale Reserves: 18. Freddy Lussick 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Viliami Vailea 22. Ronald Volkman 23. Kalani Going

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Zac Hosking 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Henry 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Jack Cogger 19. Luke Garner 20. Thomas Jenkins 21. Spencer Leniu 22. Chris Smith

Verdict: The Warriors failed to score a point in the heavy rain of Auckland last week against the Roosters, while the Panthers slumped to an unlikely defeat at the hands of the Tigers in similar conditions in Bathurst. Is it possible for the Panthers to lose three in a row? Well, yes, if they don't lift themselves for an 80 minute effort against the dangerous Warriors.

Tip: Panthers by 18

TAB odds: Warriors $3.80 (+11.5 $1.90) Panthers $1.27 (-11.5 $1.90)

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Dolphins, Suncorp Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Oregon Kaufusi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Royce Hunt 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane Bench: 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Jack Williams 16. Wade Graham 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Braydon Trindall 19. Connor Tracey 20. Jesse Colquhoun 21. Mawene Hiroti 22. Jayden Berrell

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Brenko Lee 5. Tesi Niu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Kenny Bromwich 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Tom Gilbert Bench: 14. Jarrod Wallace 15. Anthony Milford 16. Mason Teague 17. Herman Ese'ese Reserves: 18. Kurt Donoghoe 19. Poasa Faamausili 20. Edrick Lee 21. Valynce Te Whare 22. JJ Collins

Verdict: The Sharks hammered the Cowboys last week, while the Dolphins lost by one point to the Raiders. This will be another big test for the Dolphins as they meet a real premiership contender on their home turf. The Sharks should have their measure, but beware of the fast-finishing Phins.

Tip: Sharks by 10

TAB odds: Sharks $1.36 (-8.5 $1.90) Dolphins $3.20 (+8.5 $1.90)

Melbourne Storm vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs, Suncorp Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Aaron Pene 16. Tom Eisenhuth 17. Tariq Sims Reserves: 18. Tyran Wishart 19. Grant Anderson 20. Tepai Moeroa 21. Jordan Grant 22. Jonah Pezet

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Hame Sele 11. Michael Chee Kam 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Jed Cartwright 15. Jai Arrow 16. Liam Knight 17. Thomas Burgess Reserves: 18. Josiah Karapani 19. Blake Taaffe 20. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 21. Ben Lovett 22. Dean Hawkins

Verdict: The Storm had the week off last week, while the Rabbitohs bared their claws, tearing the Broncos apart in a real statement win. This promises to be a great game, with the Storm determined to stay in the premiership conversation, while the Bunnies will be looking to add another big scalp to their 2023 collection.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 8

TAB odds: Storm $1.95 (+1.5 $1.85) Rabbitohs $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95)

Sunday, May 7

Wests Tigers vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons, Suncorp Stadium, 1:50pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. David Nofoaluma 3. Starford To'a 4. Tommy Talau 5. Junior Tupou 6. Brandon Wakeham 7. Luke Brooks 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Joe Ofahengaue 16. Alex Twal 17. Asu Kepaoa Reserves: 18. Alex Seyfarth 19. Justin Matamua 20. Daine Laurie 21. Shawn Blore 22. Triston Reilly

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Max Feagai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Jack de Belin 9. Moses Mbye 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Billy Burns 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack Bird Bench: 14. Jayden Sullivan 15. Michael Molo 16. Ben Murdoch-Masila 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Toby Couchman 19. Jaiyden Hunt 20. Jacob Liddle 21. Zane Musgrove 22. Viliami Fifita

Verdict: The Tigers pulled off the upset of the century last week, leaving many pundits with egg all over their faces, while the Dragons were disappointing in losing to the Bulldogs in Wollongong. This is a real battle to move away from the dreaded wooden spoon and could easily spell the end of Dragons coach Anthony Griffin if the Tigers were to win back-to-back games.

Tip: Tigers by 4

TAB odds: Tigers $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95) Dragons $1.77 (-1.5 $1.85)

Sydney Roosters vs. North Queensland Cowboys, Suncorp Stadium, 2pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Corey Allan 3. Joseph Suaalii 4. Drew Hutchison 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Joseph Manu 7. Luke Keary 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Egan Butcher 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Jake Turpin 15. Angus Crichton 16. Sitili Tupouniua 17. Matthew Lodge Reserves: 18. Fletcher Baker 19. Sam Walker 20. Tuipulotu Katoa 21. Billy Smith 22. Nathan Brown

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Coen Hess 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jack Gosiewski 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Mitchell Dunn 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Reserves: 18. Riley Price 19. Ben Hampton 20. Brendan Elliot 21. Taniela Sadrugu 22. Jake Bourke

Verdict: The Roosters overcame the Warriors in soggy conditions last week, while the Cowboys were awful in losing to the Sharks. No one can quite work out what is wrong with the Cowboys, but they are clearly a shadow of their 2022 selves. The Roosters should win this one comfortably, unless the Cowboys discover their missing mojo during the week.

Tip: Roosters by 14

TAB odds: Roosters $1.25 (-12.5 $1.95) Cowboys $4 (+12.5 $1.85)

Gold Coast Titans vs. Parramatta Eels, Suncorp Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Jayden Campbell 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Jojo Fifita 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu Bench: 14. Kruise Leeming 15. Erin Clark 16. Klese Haas 17. Jo Vuna Reserves: 18. Keano Kini 19. Aaron Schoupp 20. Thomas Weaver 21. Thomas Mikaele 22. Sam McIntyre

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Haze Dunster 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Wiremu Greig 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Andrew Davey 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench:14. Bryce Cartwright 15. Brendan Hands 16. Ryan Matterson 17. Makahesi Makatoa Reserves: 18. Jakob Arthur 19. Sean Russell 20. Ofahiki Ogden 21. Matt Doorey 22. Jack Murchie

Verdict: The Titans looked good in upsetting the Sea Eagles and managed not to implode in the second half, while the Eels turned it up a gear in smashing the Knights. This is a danger game for the Eels who need to improve their consistency against a team that can pull an upset out of their bag of tricks.

Tip: Eels by 12

TAB odds: Titans $2.80 (+7.5 $1.95) Eels $1.44 (-7.5 $1.85)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.