Let's move past the upsets of Round 3 and see what Round 4 of the 2023 NRL season holds in store. We start with the Grand Final replay between the battling Eels and the champion Panthers, move onto Brisbane's game of the century between the unbeaten Dolphins and Broncos, before the Rabbitohs go into the trenches against the Sea Eagles. There is plenty of quality rugby league lined up this weekend.

Good luck with your tips.

Jump ahead to a particular game.

Eels vs. Panthers

Storm vs. Tigers

Dolphins vs. Broncos

Cowboys vs. Titans

Rabbitohs vs. Sea Eagles

Warriors vs. Bulldogs

Knights vs. Raiders

Dragons vs. Sharks

BYE: Roosters

Thursday, March 23

Parramatta Eels vs. Penrith Panthers, Commbank Stadium, 8pm (AEDT)

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Waqa Blake 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Junior Paulo 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Ryan Matterson 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Matt Doorey 15. Brendan Hands 16. Wiremu Greig 17. Makahesi Makatoa Reserves: 18. Jakob Arthur 19. Jirah Momoisea 20. Ofahiki Ogden 21. Toni Mataele 22. Haze Dunster

- Start your NRL Tipping Competition today with footytips.com.au

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Matt Eisenhuth 19. Zac Hosking 20. Tyrone Peachey 21. Jack Cogger 22. Thomas Jenkins

Verdict: Just when you thought the Eels had suffered enough, they have to beat the Panthers to avoid a 0-4 start to the year. The Panthers aren't back to their best just yet, but have had two weeks to work on their game following their tough victory over the Rabbitohs. The Eels were in their game against the Sea Eagles last week, but their defence let them down. They'll be desperate for an upset here, but I can't tip them.

Tip: Panthers by 10

TAB odds: Eels $3.30 (+8.5 $1.85) Panthers $1.34 (-8.5 $1.95)

Friday, March 24

Melbourne Storm vs. Wests Tigers, AAMI Park, 6pm (AEDT)

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tariq Sims 17. Bronson Garlick Reserves: 18. Tom Eisenhuth 19. Grant Anderson 20. Aaron Pene 21. Sualauvi Faalogo 22. Jonah Pezet

Tigers: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. Charlie Staines 3. Brent Naden 4. Asu Kepaoa 5. Junior Tupou 6. Brandon Wakeham 7. Luke Brooks 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Daine Laurie 15. Alex Twal 16. Shawn Blore 17. Alex Seyfarth Reserves: 18. Starford To'a 19. Joe Ofahengaue 20. Justin Matamua 21. David Nofoaluma 22. Jake Simpkin

Verdict: The Storm were patchy again last week in losing to the Titans, while the Tigers stormed home all too late against the Bulldogs. It is impossible to see the Tigers upsetting the Storm in Melbourne, even if both clubs are struggling. The Tigers have fiddled with their line-up bringing Brandon Wakeham into the halves, while for the Storm Cameron Munster returns.

Tip: Storm by 18

TAB odds: Storm $1.36 (-9.5 $1.90) Tigers $3.20 (+9.5 $1.90)

Brandon Wakeham runs the ball for the Tigers. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Dolphins vs. Brisbane Broncos, Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEDT)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Brenko Lee 5. Tesi Niu 6. Isaiya Katoa 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Kodi Nikorima 10. Kenny Bromwich 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Tom Gilbert Bench: 14. Jarrod Wallace 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ray Stone 17. Mason Teague Reserves: 18. Poasa Faamausili 19. Kurt Donoghoe 20. JJ Collins 21. Anthony Milford 22. Robert Jennings

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Cory Paix 15. Keenan Palasia 16. Corey Jensen 17. Martin Taupau Reserves: 18. Deine Mariner 19. Brendan Piakura 20. Kobe Hetherington 21. Jock Madden 22. Xavier Willison

Verdict: The people of South East Queensland have been waiting for this clash since the Dolphins were named the 17th NRL team. Absolutely no one expected this showdown to come with both clubs unbeaten at the top of the ladder. Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett would have been planning for this night for weeks, knowing exactly how much victory over the Broncos will mean to the fledgling club. Which of the two will remain unbeaten?

Tip: Broncos by 4

TAB odds: Dolphins $3.35 (+10.5 $1.90) Broncos $1.33 (-10.5 $1.90)

Saturday, March 25

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Gold Coast Titans, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEDT)

Cowboys: 1. Tomas Chester 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Griffin Neame 11. Coen Hess 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Heilum Luki 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. James Tamou Reserves: 18. Brendan Elliot 19. Riley Price 20. Mitchell Dunn 21. Laitia Moceidreke 22. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Aaron Schoupp 5. Phillip Sami 6. Kieran Foran 7. Tanah Boyd 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Chris Randall 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. David Fifita 12. Joe Stimson 13. Isaac Liu Bench: 14. Jayden Campbell 15. Jo Vuna 16. Erin Clark 17. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui Reserves: 8. Klese Haas 19. Sam McIntyre 20. Toby Sexton 21. Keano Kini 22. Treymain Spry

Verdict: The Cowboys were upset by the Warriors last week in the Queensland heat, while the Titans showed some excellent fighting qualities to upset the Storm, in the Queensland heat. The Cowboys won't want to lose two in a row, but the Titans have shown that they won't be pushovers against any opposition. Toss of the coin on this one, maybe the Cowboys at home.

Tip: Cowboys by 10

TAB odds: Cowboys $1.44 (-7.5 $1.90) Titans $2.80 (+7.5 $1.90)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, Accor Stadium, 7:35pm (AEDT)

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Blake Taaffe 15. Michael Chee Kam 16. Davvy Moale 17. Jed Cartwright Reserves: 18. Ben Lovett 19. Dean Hawkins 20. Tallis Duncan 21. Taane Milne 22. Peter Mamouzelos

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Brad Parker 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Josh Schuster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Jake Trbojevic 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Kelma Tuilagi 13. Josh Aloiai Bench: 14. Kaeo Weekes 15. Ben Trbojevic 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Sean Keppie Reserves: 18. Toafofoa Sipley 19. Cooper Johns 20. Morgan Harper 21. Karl Lawton 22. Ben Condon

Verdict: The Sea Eagles continued their sensational start to the season defeating the Eels at home last week, while the Rabbitohs lost a tough battle with the Roosters. The Sea Eagles may have found the winning formula under new coach Anthony Seibold. This will be the Sea Eagles' biggest test, but the Rabbitohs looked vulnerable at times last week.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 4

TAB odds: Rabbitohs $1.55 (-5.5 $1.90) Sea Eagles $2.45 (+5.5 $1.90)

Sunday, March 26

New Zealand Warriors vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs, Mt Smart Stadium, 2pm (AEDT)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Edward Kosi 3. Viliami Vailea 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Bayley Sironen 16. Jazz Tevaga 17. Tom Ale Reserves: 18. Josh Curran 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Rocco Berry 23. Demitric Sifakula

Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Ryan Sutton 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner Bench: 14. Jayden Okunbor 15. Corey Waddell 16. Jayden Tanner 17. Fa'amanu Brown Reserves: 19. Braidon Burns 20. Josh Reynolds 21. Karl Oloapu 22. Jackson Topine 23. Kurtis Morrin

Verdict: The Warriors look like they are coming together nicely under new coach Andrew Webster, upsetting the Cowboys last week to move into fourth place on the ladder with two wins. The Bulldogs tore the tackle-shy Tigers apart early last week, before fading late and almost losing. The Bulldogs have also won two games, but I think the Warriors might have their measure in Auckland.

Tip: Warriors by 8

TAB odds: Warriors $1.85 (-1.5 $1.95) Bulldogs $1.95 (+1.5 $1.85)

Newcastle Knights vs. Canberra Raiders, McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm (AEDT)

Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller 2. Hymel Hunt 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Brodie Jones 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Kurt Mann Bench: 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Jack Hetherington 16. Mathew Croker 17. Jack Johns Reserves: 18. Dylan Lucas 19. Adam Clune 20. Thomas Cant 21. Enari Tuala 22. Tyson Frizell

Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. James Schiller 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Harley Smith-Shields 5. Albert Hopoate 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Harawira-Naera Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Pasami Saulo 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Emre Guler Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley 19. Brad Schneider 20. Trey Mooney 21. Semi Valemei 22. Peter Hola

Verdict: The Knights were in their game against the Dolphins last week, but just couldn't get the job done. The Raiders broke through for their first win of the year at home to the Sharks. This is another tough one to pick, as both teams appear to be on the improve, without being overly impressive. Maybe the Raiders turned a corner last week.

Tip: Raiders by 2

TAB odds: Knights $2.85 (+6.5 $1.90) Raiders $1.43 (-6.5 $1.90)

Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes makes a break against the Dragons. Matt King/Getty Images

St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Netrata Jubilee Stadium, 6:15pm (AEDT)

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Moses Mbye 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Ben Murdoch-Masila 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack Bird Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Zane Musgrove 16. Toby Couchman 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Michael Molo 19. Max Feagai 20. Jaiyden Hunt 21. Talatau Amone 22. Aaron Woods

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane Bench: 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Royce Hunt 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Braydon Trindall Reserves: 18. Jack Williams 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Thomas Hazelton 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Connor Tracey

Verdict: The Dragons were right in their game against the Broncos last week before completely capitulating, while the Sharks lost a tough one against the Raiders in Canberra. The Dragons are always up for this derby at home, while the Sharks are hoping to have Nicho Hynes back.

Tip: Sharks by 10

TAB odds: Dragons $2.50 (+5.5 $1.90) Sharks $1.53 (-5.5 $1.90)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.