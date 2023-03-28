With the 2023 NRL season moving into Round 5, surely now we can see some true form emerging. We start with another great game between the Roosters and Eels, watch the Rabbitohs take on the Storm and see how the Dolphins will go against the Dragons after losing their halfback.

Thursday, March 30

Sydney Roosters vs. Parramatta Eels, Allianz Stadium, 8pm (AEDT)

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph Suaalii 4. Drew Hutchison 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Egan Butcher 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Jake Turpin 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Corey Allan 17. Fletcher Baker Reserves: 18. Ben Thomas 19. Junior Pauga

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Waqa Blake 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Wiremu Greig 11. Bryce Cartwright 12. Ryan Matterson 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Matt Doorey 15. Brendan Hands 16. Jack Murchie 17. Makahesi Makatoa Reserves: 18. Jakob Arthur 22. Haze Dunster

Verdict: The Roosters had last week off after beating the Rabbitohs in a bruising encounter a week earlier. The Eels finally broke through for their first win of the season, knocking over the Panthers in extra time. This promises to be a great game, with the Eels carrying a lot of confidence on the back of last week and having finally settled the future of Mitchell Moses. Still I think the Roosters might grab the points here.

Tip: Roosters by 4

TAB odds: Roosters $1.53 (-5.5 $1.90) Eels $2.50 (+5.5 $1.90)

Friday, March 31

Canberra Raiders vs. Penrith Panthers, GIO Stadium, 6pm (AEDT)

Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris 2. Albert Hopoate 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Harley Smith-Shields 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Matt Frawley 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Harawira-Naera Bench: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Corey Horsburgh Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider 19. James Schiller

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Zac Hosking 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Tyrone Peachey 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 18. Matt Eisenhuth 19. Jack Cogger

Verdict: The Raiders continued their disappointing year, going down to the Knights in Newcastle, while the Panthers were beaten by the Eels in a gruelling contest. As if Raiders coach Ricky Stuart didn't have enough worries, Jack Wighton will miss this game through suspension. The Panthers should bounce back to win this one.

Tip: Panthers by 14

TAB odds: Raiders $4 (+12.5 $1.90) Panthers $1.25 (-12.5 $1.90)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Melbourne Storm, Accor Stadium, 8pm (AEDT)

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 9. Damien Cook 10. Thomas Burgess 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jacob Host 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Jed Cartwright 15. Michael Chee Kam 16. Davvy Moale 17. Hame Sele Reserves: 18. Blake Taaffe 20. Ben Lovett

Storm: 1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jonah Pezet 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tariq Sims 17. Tom Eisenhuth Reserves: 18. Grant Anderson 19. Tyran Wishart

Verdict: The Rabbitohs did enough to beat the Sea Eagles last week, without being overly impressive, in what was a tough game. The Storm bounced back for a win, with the return of Cameron Munster helping considerably, but it was only against the Tigers. The Storm are still missing too many key players to beat the Bunnies in this one.

Tip: Rabbitohs by 8

TAB odds: Rabbitohs $1.52 (-4.5 $1.90) Storm $2.55 (+4.5 $1.90)

Saturday, April 1

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Newcastle Knights, Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee, 3pm (AEDT)

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Brad Parker 4. Morgan Harper 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Josh Schuster 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Lachlan Croker 10. Jake Trbojevic 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Kelma Tuilagi 13. Josh Aloiai Bench: 14. Kaeo Weekes 15. Ben Trbojevic 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Sean Keppie Reserves: 18. Toafofoa Sipley 19. Cooper Johns 20. Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega 21. Karl Lawton 22. Samuela Fainu

Knights: 1. Lachlan Miller 2. Hymel Hunt 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Tyson Gamble 7. Jackson Hastings 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Leo Thompson 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 13. Jack Johns Bench: 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Jack Hetherington 16. Mathew Croker 17. Brodie Jones Reserves: 18. Dylan Lucas 19. Enari Tuala 20. Dominic Young 21. Simi Sasagi 22. Thomas Cant

Verdict:The Sea Eagles lost a tough one against the Rabbitohs last week, while the Knights showed some promise in beating the Raiders. The Sea Eagles will be keen to bounce back for this one, which they have taken to Mudgee. The step up in class for the Knights should prove their downfall.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 16

TAB odds: Sea Eagles $1.20 (-14.5 $1.95) Knights $4.50 (+14.5 $1.85)

Anthony Milford of the Dolphins takes on the Broncos defence. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Dolphins, WIN Stadium, 5:30pm (AEDT)

Dragons: 1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Jayden Sullivan 7. Ben Hunt 8. Francis Molo 9. Moses Mbye 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Ben Murdoch-Masila 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack Bird Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Zane Musgrove 16. Toby Couchman 17. Josh Kerr Reserves: 18. Michael Molo 19. Tautau Moga 20. Jaiyden Hunt 21. Talatau Amone 22. Jack de Belin

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Euan Aitken 4. Brenko Lee 5. Jack Bostock 6. Isaiya Katoa 7. Anthony Milford 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Herman Ese'ese 11. Kenny Bromwich 12. Connelly Lemuelu 13. Tom Gilbert Bench: 14. Jarrod Wallace 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ray Stone 17. Mason Teague Reserves: 18. Poasa Faamausili 19. Kurt Donoghoe 20. JJ Collins 21. Kodi Nikorima 22. Robert Jennings

Verdict: The Dragons suffered another second half capitulation last week against the Sharks, while the Dolphins very nearly beat the Broncos, despite some key injuries. They will head to Wollongong without their star halfback Sean O'Sullivan, but Wayne Bennett will have a game plan ready to rock the Dragons, who appear to be playing for a new coach.

Tip: Dolphins by 6

TAB odds: Dragons $1.77 (-1.5 $1.85) Dolphins $2.05 (+1.5 $1.95)

Brisbane Broncos vs. Wests Tigers, Suncorp Stadium, 7:35pm (AEDT)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Cory Paix 15. Keenan Palasia 16. Corey Jensen 17. Martin Taupau 18. Deine Mariner 19. Brendan Piakura 20. Kobe Hetherington 21. Jock Madden 22. Brendan Frei

Tigers: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. Charlie Staines 3. Brent Naden 4. Asu Kepaoa 5. Junior Tupou 6. Brandon Wakeham 7. Luke Brooks 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. David Klemmer 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. John Bateman 13. Fonua Pole Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Alex Twal 16. Justin Matamua 17. Starford To'a Reserves: 18. Shawn Blore 19. Joe Ofahengaue 20. Tukimihia Simpkins 21. Daine Laurie 22. Alex Seyfarth

Verdict: The Broncos beat the Dolphins in an epic battle last week, while the Tigers were no match for the Storm. The Broncos would have to be right off their game to lose this one, and even then only if the Tigers improved beyond belief. I can't see both of those things happening.

Tip: Broncos by 18

TAB odds: Broncos $1.18 (-15.5 $1.90) Tigers $4.80 (+15.5 $1.90)

Sunday, April 2

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. New Zealand Warriors, PointsBet Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Dale Finucane Bench: 14. Cameron McInnes 15. Royce Hunt 16. Jack Williams 17. Braydon Trindall Reserves: 21. Samuel Stonestreet 19. Thomas Hazelton

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Edward Kosi 3. Viliami Vailea 4. Adam Pompey 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Wayde Egan 10. Bunty Afoa 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 14. Dylan Walker Bench: 15. Bayley Sironen 16. Jazz Tevaga 17. Tom Ale 18. Josh Curran Reserves: 21. Freddy Lussick 20. Taine Tuaupiki

Verdict: The Sharks started slowly, but really kicked into gear in the second half against the Dragons last week with halfback Nicho Hynes returning to his best form after being out injured. The Warriors continued to show that they are a whole new team under new coach Andrew Webster, beating the Bulldogs after a poor start. This might be a lot tougher to pick than it looks.

Tip: Sharks by 4

TAB odds: Sharks $1.27 (-11.5 $1.95) Warriors $3.80 (+11.5 $1.90)

Josh Reynolds of the Bulldogs. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. North Queensland Cowboys,Accor Stadium, 6:15pm (AEST)

Bulldogs: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Jake Averillo 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Ryan Sutton 12. Jacob Preston 13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 15. Corey Waddell Bench: 14. Josh Reynolds 16. Franklin Pele 17. Jayden Okunbor 20. Kurtis Morrin Reserves: 22. Braidon Burns 19. Jackson Topine

Cowboys: 1. Tomas Chester 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Brendan Elliot 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Griffin Neame 11. Coen Hess 12. Heilum Luki 13. Jason Taumalolo Bench: 14. Jake Granville 15. Mitchell Dunn 16. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 17. Riley Price Reserves: 18. Zac Laybutt 19. Taniela Sadrugu

Verdict: The Bulldogs were their own worst enemies last week, making too many mistakes, and letting the Warriors back into the game in Auckland. Unfortunately for Bulldogs fans, they still struggle to crack a good defence when attacking the line. The inclusion of Josh Reynolds off the bench is designed to add some spark, but he is playing on old legs and could be erratic at the best of times. The Cowboys did enough to beat the Titans last week and will be looking for another win here.

Tip: Cowboys by 10

TAB odds: Bulldogs $1.90 (-1.5 $2) Cowboys $1.90 (+1.5 $1.80)

All odds correct at time of publication. Check tab.com.au for the latest.