MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain -- A man carrying a Palestine flag caused a crash on the 15th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday when he ran toward the road as riders approached in the latest disruption to the Grand Tour race by protesters.

Javi Romo and another rider went down moments after a man carrying the flag approached. Romo crashed just after he looked back at the protester. The other rider fell while trying to avoid Romo.

Movistar Team's Romo had part of his shorts ripped off and had to stop for a few moments before being able to rejoin the race. The other rider, who was not immediately identified, got back on his bicycle and continued.

The protester tripped and did not quite make it to the road. He was apparently hiding from security as the riders approached with about 55 kilometers left in the 168-kilometer (104-mile) stage. A police officer also crossed the road in front of the riders after he saw the protester making his run on the other side.

There have been a series of disruptions by pro-Palestine protesters during the three-week Grand Tour race in Spain. Israel's Premier Tech team started Saturday's stage wearing new kits without the team name, apparently to reduce the visibility of their riders.

The Spanish government has been openly critical of Israel's military actions in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians following the Hamas-led attacks in October 2023.

The stage was won by Mads Pedersen, while Jonas Vingegaard kept the overall lead entering the final week of the race. It was the 11th Grand Tour stage win for Pedersen, and fourth in the Vuelta.

Monday is a rest day.