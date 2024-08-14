Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Olympics in Paris turned into a showcase for the NBA's biggest stars on the international stage.

For Team USA, it was Stephen Curry producing late-game heroics in the gold medal game, LeBron James winning the tournament's most valuable player award and Kevin Durant becoming the most prolific U.S. men's hoops player by capturing his fourth Olympic gold.

Among international standouts, it was three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic nearly averaging a triple-double for bronze-medal winning Serbia and Victor Wembanyama continuing his emergence as a global superstar in leading France to the silver. But the competition also allowed other international players, including several with previous NBA experience, to prove their value.

With the Olympics in the rearview mirror and NBA training camp six weeks away, here are seven of the most intriguing players who could use their performances in Paris to secure a camp invite or roster spot.

Guerschon Yabusele | F | France

NBA experience: Boston Celtics (2017 to 2019)

A 2016 first-round pick for the Celtics, Yabusele averaged 14 points in the knockout games of the Olympics, scoring 20 against the U.S. in the gold medal game.