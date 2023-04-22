Jyothi Surekha Vennam and her debutant partner Ojas Deotale were at their ruthless best and prevailed over Chinese Taipei 159-154 as India grabbed the compound mixed team gold to open their account in the World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday.

This was also India's second ever World Cup gold medal in the mixed compound event. Jyothi and veteran Abhishek Verma had clinched their maiden gold in World Cup-3 in Paris 2022.

In the absence of India's multiple World Cup winner Verma, who failed to make the cut from the national trials, the new-look Indian pair hardly looked short on experience and hit the centre an incredible 15 times from 16 arrows to defeat their 12th-seeded rivals in a lopsided final.

Of the 15 perfect 10s, 12 times they hit the X (closer to the centre).

INDIAN DOMINANCE �� ���� It's gold for Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale in Antalya#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/hhk9OsjifV - World Archery (@worldarchery) April 22, 2023

The second seeded Jyothi and 20-year-old Ojas dropped just one point only once in the final End, otherwise it would have been a perfect 160/160.

The pair were looking set to break the world record, but Ojas shot a nine with his final arrow. The world record of 160 was set by South Korea's So Chaeowon and Kim Jongho in 2018, which included eight Xs. With another 10, the Indian pair would have broken the record with 12 Xs from their 16 arrows.

Jyothi has a chance to add to her medals tally as she will be back in action later on Saturday against Great Britain's Ella Gibson in the semi-final of the individual event.