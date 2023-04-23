LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum broke the London Marathon course record on Sunday, finishing in two hours, one minute, 25 seconds, nearly three minutes ahead of second-placed Geoffrey Kamworor in a resounding win.

Kiptum, who ran the fastest-ever debut marathon in Valencia last year, made his break at mile 19, establishing a solid lead to deliver the second-fastest marathon of all time.

The 23-year-old collapsed on to the ground, exhausted, after crossing the finish line.

Earlier, Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan made a dramatic comeback after an early injury to beat Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir and defending champion Yelamzerf Yehualaw in what organisers said was the best ever elite women's field for the event.

Hassan finished in 2:18:34 with a desperate sprint in the last 500 metres, shaking off second-placed Alemu Megertu of Ethiopia and third-placed Kenyan Jepchirchir in the final 100 metres. Ethiopia's Yehualaw was fourth.

The 30-year-old Hassan looked to be in pain around the hip flexor just under an hour in, falling behind as she stopped and stretched, but she caught up again with the leading pack with just over six kms to go.