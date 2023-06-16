Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died Friday after being found unconscious following a crash down a ravine at his home Tour de Suisse race. He was 26.

Mader's team, Bahrain-Victorious, said he died at the hospital, where he had been airlifted following Thursday's crash.

"We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder," Bahrain-Victorious managing director Milan Erzen said in a statement. "His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Gino Mader had competed for Bahrain-Victorious since 2021. Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Mäder and another rider, Magnus Sheffield of the United States, went off the road near the same spot on a fast descent approaching the end of the mountainous fifth stage into La Punt.

Race organizers said Thursday that Mäder was resuscitated before being taken to the hospital, adding that they are looking into how the crash happened.

"The cycling community has today lost a promising young rider who was destined to be part of important chapters of our sport," the International Cycling Union said in a statement. "The UCI is deeply shocked and would like to express its sincere condolences to Gino Mäder's family, friends and team."

Sheffield suffered a concussion and bruises and was treated at a local hospital, organizers said.

The stage route had been criticized by world champion Remco Evenepoel.

"While a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn't a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent," Evenepoel tweeted Thursday. "As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain."

Mader joined the Bahrain-Victorious team in 2021 and won a stage of the Giro d'Italia that year. He also won the young rider classification at the 2021 Vuelta a Espana.

Erzen said the team would continue in the race in Mäder's honor.

"We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team," Erzen said.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.